Zeroing In: impact report 2017-18

The 2017-18 period was one of broadening our horizons and deepening our approach.

We helped advance the national building code. Working with the Australian Sustainable Built Environment Council (ASBEC) we supported building industry leaders to develop an evidence-based pathway for stronger energy performance targets in the National Construction Code.

We exposed Australia’s emissions progress by sector. In the midst of heated national debate on energy emissions, we released a new Tracking Progress to Net Zero Emissions report. The whole of economy assessment charts progress on reducing emissions across the Australian economy and the outlook to 2030.

We extended our work to Southeast Asia and the Pacific. In 2017, we formally launched our international program. We will be using the proven Pathways to Deep Decarbonisation in 2050 approach, partnering with countries to develop low carbon strategies.

We asked how innovation and technology could change our decarbonisation trajectory. New technologies can bring very real benefits and risks. But no widely used climate modelling has incorporated this, to help decision makers in designing climate policy. That’s where our new project Decarbonisation Futures comes in.

We took a bold new step. Agriculture is an important contributor to the Australian economy,

but it’s also responsible for 12 per cent of Australia’s carbon emissions and half of our fresh water consumption. It significantly impacts other systems like biodiversity. And so in 2018 we began a bold and ambitious new program called Land Use Futures: Pathways to a Sustainable Food and Land Use System.

We invested in the future. Businesses are increasingly realising that climate change is a financial and strategic issue. We co-designed the Integrating Climate Into Strategy executive education course with the Monash Sustainable Development Institute to run in 2019.

