Jerry A Guzzetta launches his book I Walked with Heroes Flip Side of the Vietnam War

NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jerry A. Guzzetta release the book I Walked with Heroes is an outstanding depiction of the flip side of the war in Vietnam. The author presents the real picture of a soldier’s struggle, resilience, and bravery during the conflict, and how neglected they felt at times between that. The book outlines some points, which are often neglected generally.The author Jerry A. Guzzetta, a veteran himself writes the book to let the readers know about some of the bravest men who served the country. He names the book in the honor of these men, and called them heroes, heroes who laid their lives. The book discusses Guzzetta’s early life, and how he ended up being in the military despite being directionless in his childhood. Once admitted in the military, he was sent straight to Vietnam as the conflict had already ignited there. He then came across some of the most resilient, brave, and courageous men America has seen, and wrote about whatever he witnessed.About The AuthorJerry A. Guzzetta was born in Birmingham, Alabama and had an interesting childhood, where he explains being directionless, and actually thinking to spend a life on the beach with people who think alike. Fortune turns around, as soon after high school, he entered the military. Before him, his father and many of his uncles had served in various branches of military. A graduate of science degree in the Administration of Justice and Aviation, Jerry is highly qualified, and a brave man who got the chance to fight alongside the best America has produced in terms militia. He ventured into writing 20 years ago, when many of his friends and family members appreciated his style of storytelling, his first book being about a new helicopter that was coming out, “INFLIGHT Magazine”. Get your hands now, on Jerry A. Guzzetta’s latest literary masterpiece, I Walked with Heroes, available for readers on Amazon.For more information about the book, order details, and updates, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/I-Walked-Heroes-Jerry-Guzzetta/dp/130489925X Follow Jerry A. Guzzetta on social media for more Updates:

