Results Driven Marketing Promotes Breast Cancer Awareness: CEO Janeene Shares Her Advocacy Story

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, RDM highlights the importance of early detection, support, and community advocacy in the fight against breast cancer.

My mother’s brave fight with breast cancer inspired me to be proactive about my own health.” — Janeene High

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Breast Cancer Awareness Month kicks off, Results Driven Marketing, a leading digital marketing agency, is leveraging its online presence to raise awareness for this important cause. CEO Janeene High, a strong advocate for women’s health, is sharing her personal journey to encourage early detection and prevention.

In 2008, Janeene received news that would forever change her life: she carried the BRCA2 gene mutation, increasing her risk of breast cancer to 82%. Having lost her mother to breast cancer at just 41 years old, Janeene understood the gravity of the situation. In 2013, she took control of her health by undergoing a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery, reducing her chances of developing the disease.

Janeene’s story is now a beacon of hope for others, and she’s using her platform at Results Driven Marketing to spread the word. By incorporating her personal experience into the company’s content marketing strategy, the agency aims to reach a wider audience through digital channels, including social media marketing, SEO, and email marketing campaigns. The company encourages everyone to get involved in breast cancer awareness efforts, emphasizing the critical role of early detection.

“By sharing my story through our digital marketing efforts, I hope to encourage other women to take charge of their health by scheduling regular screenings and educating themselves on breast cancer risk factors," says Janeene.

Breast cancer remains one of the most prevalent cancers, affecting approximately 1 in 8 women in the U.S. However, early detection significantly improves the survival rate. As part of their SEO strategy for October, Results Driven Marketing will be optimizing their blog posts, email newsletters, and social media content with targeted keywords such as breast cancer awareness, early detection, women’s health, and cancer prevention tips. This approach ensures that their message reaches individuals searching for information on these critical topics.

The company’s digital marketing campaign will include educational resources, video content, and infographics to increase visibility across Google search results. By integrating SEO best practices with compelling, shareable content, Results Driven Marketing hopes to drive organic traffic to their website while promoting life-saving information about breast cancer.

“At Results Driven Marketing, we know the power of digital marketing in amplifying important messages,” Janeene adds. “This October, we’re applying our expertise in search engine optimization (SEO) and content marketing to help raise awareness for breast cancer prevention. We aim to use our platform to make a real impact in the fight against breast cancer.”

Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Results Driven Marketing will utilize targeted PPC advertising, social media ads, and influencer partnerships to reach a larger audience. The company encourages everyone to participate in the awareness campaign by sharing their content, engaging in conversations on social media using relevant hashtags like #BreastCancerAwareness and #EarlyDetection, and scheduling mammograms.

Join Results Driven Marketing in raising awareness this October through the power of digital marketing. With the right tools, tactics, and community support, we can help save lives and support those affected by breast cancer.

