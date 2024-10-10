Delisting of Securities of Gamer Pakistan Inc.; Biotricity, Inc.; Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp.; Warrantee Inc.; Spectaire Holdings, Inc.; Centogene N.V.; DZS Inc.; Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2; Collective Audience, Inc.; Grom Social Enterprises…

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Gamer Pakistan Inc. Gamer Pakistan Inc.’s securities were suspended on August 5, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Biotricity, Inc. Biotricity, Inc.’s securities were suspended on August 5, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, warrants, and units of Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on August 7, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the American Depositary Shares of Warrantee Inc. Warrantee Inc.’s securities were suspended on August 7, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Spectaire Holdings, Inc. Spectaire Holdings, Inc.’s securities were suspended on August 7, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Centogene N.V. Centogene N.V.’s securities were suspended on August 8, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of DZS Inc. DZS Inc.’s securities were suspended on August 8, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, units, and warrants of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2’s securities were suspended on August 14, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Collective Audience, Inc. Collective Audience, Inc.’s securities were suspended on August 16, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s securities were suspended on August 19, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A Common Stock, rights, warrants, and units of Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp.’s securities were suspended on August 20, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Edgio, Inc. Edgio, Inc.’s securities were suspended on September 18, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Kineta, Inc. Kineta, Inc.’s securities were suspended on September 19, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of BurgerFi International Inc. BurgerFi International Inc.’s securities were suspended on September 23, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Ordinary Shares, Class A Common Stock; warrants, units, and rights of A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. A SPAC II Acquisition Corp.’s securities were suspended on September 24, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrants of African Agriculture Holdings Inc. African Agriculture Holdings Inc.’s securities were suspended on September 26, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series .

