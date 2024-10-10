Mayor Wu Signs Executive Order Creating a Climate Council For The City of Boston

On Tuesday, Mayor Michelle Wu signed an Executive Order creating the Boston Climate Council, a key partnership that will coordinate the City’s all-of-government approach to combating climate change and advancing resilience. This group consists of thirteen Cabinet Chiefs and will be co-lead by the Chief Climate Officer Brian Swett and the Green New Deal Director and Environment Commissioner Oliver Sellers-Garcia. The Climate Council will be responsible for developing and implementing the next phase of Boston’s Climate Action Plan (CAP), which will focus on short-term methods to reduce greenhouse gas emissions between 2026-2030, furthering Boston’s ability to support climate justice and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

“As we experience more frequent and severe climate impacts, it’s critical that we accelerate our actions to protect all our communities,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “The Boston Climate Council will coordinate leadership across all of city government to move rapidly with the fullest reach and results. Boston will continue to lead on climate as we shift to near-term targets and actions that will have an impact for generations to come.”

The Executive Order establishes the Boston Climate Council, which includes top City officials representing housing, transportation, emergency preparedness, and public health, ensuring that climate goals are incorporated across all City operations. The Council’s work will be guided by the framework of Boston’s Green New Deal, prioritizing emissions reduction, green job creation, and community resilience. Mayor Wu celebrated the Executive Order signing at City Hall with environmental advocates.

“Boston has a proud history of climate leadership, but the stakes have never been higher,” said Brian Swett, Chief Climate Officer. “With the Climate Council, we’re putting into place the government structure fit for purpose to ensure that our all-of-government approach to climate action delivers on its goals for the city. This is a key organizational step in how we holistically make Boston carbon neutral, resilient, and just for generations to come.”

The Council will lead the development of the updated CAP, which serves as a roadmap for achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The update will establish interim goals through 2030 and incorporate comprehensive strategies to reduce emissions, foster green workforce development, and enhance climate resilience across the City. The Climate Council will be responsible for ensuring the implementation of climate programs and policies. It will foster cross-departmental collaboration, allocate resources, and monitor progress toward the City’s climate goals. The City will publicly track progress through the Green New Deal Dashboard, updated annually, ensuring transparency and accountability as Boston works toward its climate targets.

"As we move into the next phase of our Climate Action Plan, we are prioritizing actions that not only reduce emissions but also build a more resilient and just city for all Bostonians,” said Oliver Sellers-Garcia, Green New Deal Director and Environment Commissioner. “This moment demands bold leadership and comprehensive planning to ensure that every department and every community is contributing to our collective climate goals. The Boston Climate Council is a unique structure that will deliver Boston’s all-of-government commitment to achieving carbon neutrality while ensuring climate justice remains at the core of our mission."

The next phase of the CAP builds on the progress made since the last update in 2019, which laid the groundwork for significant climate advancements. Achievements to date include the passage of the Building Emissions Reduction and Disclosure Ordinance (BERDO) amendments, the launch of PowerCorpsBOS green jobs training, and deploying nearly 40 electric school buses. The updated CAP will integrate lessons learned from neighborhood-specific coastal resilience strategies, the Urban Forest Plan, and the Zero Emissions Vehicle Roadmap to create a city-wide strategy that tackles the dual challenge of mitigation and adaptation. As part of this new phase, the City has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to identify consultants to assist with technical analysis and community engagement. This process will ensure that the CAP update reflects the latest climate science and incorporates input from diverse stakeholders, especially those most impacted by climate change.

"Just as climate change touches every part of our lives—from our homes to our commutes to our health—so too must climate action touch every part of government,” said Hessann Farooqi, Executive Director, Boston Climate Action Network. “The Climate Council does just that, bringing together leaders from across city government under one coordinated plan. Plans make a big difference. Today, countless Bostonians pay lower electricity bills, breathe cleaner air, and more thanks to programs first proposed in Climate Action Plans. I look forward to working with our fellow residents and City Hall partners on the next phase of our blueprint for a healthier and greener Boston.”

"The creation of the Boston Climate Council marks a pivotal moment in our city’s approach to climate,” said Amy Longsworth, Executive Director, Boston Green Ribbon Commission. “The Green Ribbon Commission believes all-in, cross-sector collaboration is fundamental to progress, and we’re thrilled to see this next phase of the Climate Action Plan prioritize swift, coordinated efforts. The Council's work will be critical in ensuring we achieve our carbon neutrality goals while building resilience and opportunity for all of Boston’s residents.”

"Climate is a very hard nut to crack for any agency on its own, because all aspects of city life depend on a livable environment,” said Kannan Thiruvengadam, Executive Director, Eastie Farm. “As a grassroots leader working on preserving our natural ecosystem, educating the leaders of tomorrow, and fostering a healthy food system, I am very happy to see Boston operationalize inter-agency collaboration on climate."

For more information about Boston’s climate initiatives, progress, and the Green New Deal, visit boston.gov/gnd.