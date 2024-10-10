Check Point Software Recognized by Forbes for Fifth Consecutive Year as World’s Top Notch Cyber Security Employer

The Forbes World’s Best Employers 2024 list highlight’s Check Point’s strong workplace culture and commitment to ESG

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), has been named as one of the World’s Best Employers by Forbes for the fifth year in a row. With over 6,500 employees around the world, Check Point is once again recognized as a leading cyber security employer by Forbes and was recently recognized as one of the World’s Best Companies by TIME.

“Our employees are Check Point’s greatest asset in our mission to secure the world from cyber threats,” said Yiftah Yoffe, Chief HR Officer at Check Point Software. “We strive every day to create an inclusive and innovation-minded culture to support and encourage our employees. We are proud to be recognized for the fifth year by our employees and their peers for being the world’s top notch cyber security employer.”

The ranking is the result of comprehensive research on employer quality conducted on a global scale in partnership with Statista. The analysis included a survey of more than 300,000 employees in over 50 countries who work for multinational corporations that employ more than 1,000 workers and operate in at least two of the six continental regions of the world. This led to millions of data points. Check Point was highly ranked in the list, earning spot #43 in the prestigious IT, Internet, Software & Services category and #613 in the full list of 850 organizations.

Check Point takes its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibility seriously. The company recently released its 2023 ESG report: Security through Sustainability and Action, including its progress in achieving carbon neutrality by 2040, training people in cyber security skills for a safer digital world, dedication to diversity and inclusion, and philanthropy efforts.

