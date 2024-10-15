New Book Alert: 'Here Lyeth' Debuts Offering a Fresh Take on Spiritual Fantasy
Johanna Frank explores timeless themes through a supernatural lens, challenging genre conventions and reader expectations.
The supernatural becomes a mirror for our deepest human experiences where past and present collide, inviting readers to explore the timeless questions of who we are and where we belong.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breaking new ground in speculative fiction, Johanna Frank's "Here Lyeth" takes readers on a journey through time, faith, and identity. This novel artfully bridges the gap between spiritual and secular fiction, offering a unique blend of supernatural elements and profound real-life values.
Set in a 17th-century Germanic village, "Here Lyeth" weaves historical elements with supernatural fantasy. The protagonist, Lexxie, discovers she was taken from her birth family as an infant, igniting a chain of events spanning centuries. Time-traveling spirits and witch hunts add thrilling dimensions to a story that explores themes of family, identity, unworthiness, and the need to belong.
"In 'Here Lyeth,' supernatural elements serve as metaphors for real-life struggles," Frank explains. "Lexxie's journey mirrors our own search for identity and purpose in a complex world." By blending historical context with fantastical elements, Frank creates a world both familiar and wonderfully strange, appealing to both religious and secular readers.
Reflecting on her inspiration, Frank states: "Life doesn't end at the grave. Sometimes, it's only the beginning. I wanted to explore the murky space between faith and fantasy, offering readers both escape and deeper truths." This approach challenges current trends in fantasy and spiritual fiction, positioning the novel uniquely in the literary landscape.
Frank, one of Canada's emerging authors in spiritual fantasy, walks a fine line between general fantasy and faith-based fiction. Her work aims to innovate and transcend traditional boundaries, catering to a hungry market of curious readers who don't want to be preached to but are open to exploring spiritual themes through fantasy.
"Creative balance is the place to be right now," Frank asserts. "There are powerful messaging opportunities in that murky space beneath the divisive link that feels uncomfortably too real in today's world."
"Here Lyeth" is now the first book of 3 in Frank's Lifeline Fantasy Series, introducing a world where boundaries between past and present, life and death, are fluid. While each book will stand alone, the series connects through themes of redemption, forgiveness, and the power of choice.
Frank's novels resonate with 'in-betweeners,' those curious and open-minded adventurers seeking reflective, thrilling reads that explore life beyond conventional boundaries. As one reviewer aptly put it: "Wow, a religious fantasy that's actually good!"
Complementing this praise, Amazon readers note of Frank’s work:
• "The plot twists and turns, building suspense and keeping readers on the edge of their seats until the very end. Recommended!"
• "There is a complexity that is not forced upon, but more something that you discover as you are reading, which is what I think good world building should be. Also, there are some well thought out biblical allusions, which I am a fan of."
• "Author Johanna Frank's vision of the afterlife is both inventive and grounded, weaving religious overtones into a narrative that is inherently fantastical. This unique blend adds depth to the story, making it an engaging read for those who enjoy feel-good fantasy with a spiritual twist."
"HERE LYETH" [ASIN: B0CWZHSMFR (ebook), ISBN: 978-1738290703 (print), MARROW PUBLISHING, NOVEMBER 2024] is available now for pre-order. It’s a small-scale supernatural fantasy with big, real-life values, telling a story of rewiring unworthiness and searching for a place to belong. With its official release date set for November 1, 2024, readers can secure their copy now through Amazon.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Johanna Frank is an author known for her fantasy fiction with a spiritual dimension, blending whimsical storytelling with deeper, meaningful themes. Her writing often explores the relationship between heaven and earth, focusing on celestial realms, moral struggles, and the battle between good and evil. Frank's works include “The Gatekeeper's Descendants,” part of the Lifeline Fantasy Series, which introduces readers to a world of supernatural elements, complex characters, and allegorical themes.
Frank's debut series is noted for its soulful and adventurous tone, using fantasy as a means to tackle philosophical and theological ideas. Her writing also focuses on character development and emotional depth, often incorporating everyday struggles with a mystical twist. Her second book, "Jophiel's Secret," continues in this vein, telling the story of a fallen angelic figure navigating both earthly and heavenly realms.
Her books appeal to readers who enjoy a mix of fantastical elements, spiritual reflection, and moral storytelling. Frank has expressed her goal to write fiction that brings lightness and inspiration to readers by using heavenly imagination to help cope with life's challenges.
To learn more about Johanna Frank and her works, you can visit her official website, www.JohannaFrankAuthor.com.
