Celebrate Doge Day 2024 in Japan: Honoring Kabosu, The Iconic Doge Meme, and Setting a World Record

The Monument to Kabosu, the Doge in Sakura, Japan

SAKURA, CHIBA, JAPAN, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Own The Doge invites fans from around the world to Furusato Square Park in Sakura City on November 2, 2024, to celebrate Doge Day 2024. This joyful event honors the life of Kabosu, the beloved Shiba Inu behind the famous doge meme, who passed away in 2024 at the age of 18. With her legacy immortalized in countless memes, Kabosu continues to bring smiles to millions, and Doge Day 2024 is a tribute to her enduring spirit.Doge Day 2024 will feature an ambitious attempt to make history with a Guinness World Record for the "Most dogs having their teeth brushed simultaneously". Dog owners are invited to participate in this unique event, which will highlight pet care while honoring Kabosu’s playful charm.Guests will also get a chance to meet some of the internet’s most iconic meme personalities. Bad Luck Brian (Kyle Craven), Scumbag Steve (Blake Boston), and Awkward White People Smile (Youtuber David Vujanic), will be there to share their stories and join in the celebration, along with some surprise special guests. Atsuko Sato, Kabosu's owner, will be in attendance with Neiro, her newly adopted Shiba Inu, to continue spreading the joy that Kabosu started, as well as the family of another famous but no longer with us Shiba Inu Cheems (Balltze).Attendees can expect a day full of family fun, including caricature artists, food trucks, and activities for all ages, gathered around the Doge statue that stands in Kabosu’s honor. Furusato Square Park, located in Sakura City, Chiba Prefecture, will be transformed into a hub of laughter, nostalgia, and community spirit.Join us in celebrating the legacy of Kabosu and the enduring impact of the doge meme that continues to bring joy to people across the globe. Come for the world record attempt, stay for the good vibes, and be part of a historic moment in meme culture. Get your free tickets here , and be sure to join the Doge Day afterparty at 1OAK in Azabujuban, Tokyo with tickets available here About Own The Doge:Own The Doge is a collective founded on the love for the Doge Meme and the spirit embodied by Kabosu, the Shiba Inu who became a global sensation. Guided by the principle of "Doing Only Good Everyday," Own The Doge is committed to fostering a positive community, celebrating the joy that Kabosu brings to the world, and exploring innovative avenues to share her iconic image. Through major achievements like producing the official Doge documentary, dedicating a statue to Kabosu in her hometown, Doge Day, and numerous other events, Own The Doge leads the way in appreciating the cultural significance of the meme. With the exclusive license to Kabosu’s image, Own The Doge is set to lead the way in honoring the legacy of the Doge meme, ensuring its continued relevance and positive impact.

Doge Day 2023 Recap

