AGCO moves to suspend liquor licence of Boston Pizza in St. Catharines for liquor service violations leading to fatal car crash

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued a Notice of Proposal (NOP) for a 60-day liquor sales licence suspension of Boston Pizza at 333 Ontario Street in St. Catharines, Ontario. Following a review, the AGCO has reason to believe the licence holder is responsible for several violations of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 (LLCA) and its Regulations, contributing to a fatal vehicle crash.



On December 17 and into the early hours of December 18, 2023, AGCO’s review has concluded that the licensee permitted a number of patrons to become intoxicated and continued to be served alcohol even after demonstrating signs of intoxication. The patrons left the premises by car and were subsequently involved in a single motor vehicle crash, which resulted in the tragic death of one passenger and injury to another.

Based on the information available, AGCO identified the following violations:

Contrary to section 32 of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, liquor was permitted to be sold or supplied to persons who were or appeared to be intoxicated.

Contrary to the Liquor Licence and Control Act, regulation 746/21, subsection 43(1) the licensee permitted intoxication to occur on the licensed premises or in adjacent areas under the exclusive control of the licensee.

Contrary to Interim Standard section 4.1, the licensee failed to ensure that persons involved in the sale and/or service of liquor held a valid certificate demonstrating the successful completion of a training course approved by the AGCO Board of Directors.



The AGCO holds liquor licensees to high standards for the safe and responsible sale of alcohol. Liquor licence holders must ensure their customers are not served to intoxication or permit intoxication on their premises. It is the responsibility of all licensees to ensure their staff are properly trained to recognize the signs of intoxication.

An establishment served with a Notice of Proposal has the right to appeal the Registrar’s action to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT), an adjudicative tribunal independent of the AGCO and part of Tribunals Ontario.

The AGCO is committed to ensuring that the alcohol sector operates with honesty, integrity and in the public interest.

QUOTES

"Bars and restaurants have a duty to serve responsibly in order to keep their communities safe and avoid preventable harm. Responsible service saves lives and prevents tragedies like this one. The AGCO will continue to enforce our rigorous standards and hold licensees accountable."

Dr. Karin Schnarr, Registrar and CEO, AGCO

ABOUT THE AGCO

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is an Ontario provincial regulatory agency reporting to the Ministry of the Attorney General (MAG). It is a corporation under the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Act, 2019.

MEDIA CONTACT AGCO Communications media@agco.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.