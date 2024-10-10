Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,563 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,634 in the last 365 days.

Holiday Change in Disaster Recovery Center Hours

Who: The joint Disaster Recovery Centers operating in Lycoming, Potter and Tioga.

What: Change in hours of operation for the federal holiday, Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day.

When: Monday, October 14, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Normal 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. hours resume October 15.

Where: Lycoming: Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company, 615 East Route 973 Highway, Cogan Station

Potter: Penn-York Retreat Center, 266 Northern Potter Road, Ulysses

Tioga: Valley Christian Church, 146 Maple Street, Westfield.

Contact: FEMA News Desk 215-931-5597 or FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov.

For more information on Pennsylvania’s disaster recovery, visit the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Facebook page, fema.gov/disaster/4815 and facebook.com/FEMA. 

                                                                                          ###                                                                 

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. Follow us on X at x.com/FEMAregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/femaregion3.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Holiday Change in Disaster Recovery Center Hours

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more