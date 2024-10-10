Holiday Change in Disaster Recovery Center Hours

Who: The joint Disaster Recovery Centers operating in Lycoming, Potter and Tioga.

What: Change in hours of operation for the federal holiday, Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day.

When: Monday, October 14, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Normal 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. hours resume October 15.

Where: Lycoming: Hepburn Township Volunteer Fire Company, 615 East Route 973 Highway, Cogan Station

Potter: Penn-York Retreat Center, 266 Northern Potter Road, Ulysses

Tioga: Valley Christian Church, 146 Maple Street, Westfield.

Contact: FEMA News Desk 215-931-5597 or FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov.

For more information on Pennsylvania’s disaster recovery, visit the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Facebook page, fema.gov/disaster/4815 and facebook.com/FEMA.

