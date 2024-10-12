Global Glass Tableware Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Glass Tableware Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The glass tableware market has grown steadily, increasing from $11.13 billion in 2023 to $11.85 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.4%. The demand for durable, stylish, and eco-friendly tableware, along with home decor trends and the growing number of restaurants, has fueled this growth.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Glass Tableware Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The glass tableware market is expected to see robust growth, reaching $15.36 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.7%. Growth is driven by the hospitality industry, urbanization, and rising demand for premium and casual dining tableware. Trends include eco-friendly materials, minimalist designs, and smart glassware innovations.

Growth Driver of The Glass Tableware Market

The growth of the hospitality sector is expected to enhance the glass tableware market. The hospitality sector encompasses a wide range of fields within the service industry that focus on providing services to customers in areas like lodging, food and beverage, recreation, travel, and tourism. The expansion of this sector is driven by an increase in global travel, rising business activities, an emphasis on personalized experiences, technological innovations, and the growth of the sharing economy. Glass dinnerware is a valuable asset in the hospitality industry due to its visual appeal, versatility, durability, and ease of maintenance, which improves the overall dining experience.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Glass Tableware Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the glass tableware market are Saint-Gobain S.A., Spiegelau GmbH, AGC Inc. , Arc International S.A., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, Riedel Crystal, Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation, Moser a.s., Fiskars Group, Corelle Brands LLC, Villeroy & Boch AG, Libbey Inc., Anchor Hocking, LLC, Vitro S.A.B. de C.V., Steklarna Hrastnik d.o.o., Dartington Crystal Ltd., Bormioli Rocco S.p.A., Orrefors Kosta Boda AB, Krosno Glass S.A., Waterford Crystal Limited, Pasabahce Cam Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., La Rochère SAS, Bohemia Crystal, Zwiesel Kristallglas AG

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Glass Tableware Market Size?

The glass tableware market is evolving with the development of embossed tableware, which offers enhanced design options to meet changing consumer preferences. This glassware features raised or recessed designs that create a textured, three-dimensional effect, elevating both functionality and aesthetic appeal.

How Is The Global Glass Tableware Market Segmented?

1 ) By Product Type: Beverage Ware, Tableware, Baby Bottles, Other Product Type

2) By Sales Chanel: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Multi-brand Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers, Wholesalers And Distributors, Other Sales Channels

3) By End-Use: Household, Commercial

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Glass Tableware Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Glass Tableware Market Definition

Glass tableware encompasses various glass items used for serving, preparing, and consuming food and beverages. Essential for dining settings ranging from casual to formal, these items contribute to the overall dining experience.

