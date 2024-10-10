Prairie Farms Dairy Honors Farmers for Stewardship Efforts

An illustration of Prairie Farms member dairy farmers and their cows for National Farmers Day Dairy farmer and Board Director, Frank Doll, shakes hands with CEO/EVP, Matt McClelland, outside Prairie Farms Edwardsville, IL headquarters

Announcement comes just ahead of National Farmers Day on October 12

EDWARDSVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prairie Farms Dairy, one of the nation's leading farmer-owned dairy cooperatives, announced today a new initiative that reflects its commitment to meeting the needs of its farmer-owners. The company is now providing additional premium payments to its dairy farmers for their longstanding commitment to environmental stewardship.The stewardship efforts of the cooperative's dairy farmers include participation in the National FARM (Farmers Assuring Responsible Management) Program. The program outlines the best on-farm management practices for producing safe, wholesome milk through its five pillars – animal care, antibiotic stewardship, biosecurity, environmental stewardship, and workforce development. The National FARM Program is recognized by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for its industry-leading animal care standards."Our dairy farmers have been champions of environmental stewardship since our founding in 1938. Most farms are multi-generational, with many having roots dating back 100 years or more. Their ability to adapt and persevere for so many years is remarkable, and we owe our success to them. We hope the additional premium payments for their stewardship efforts will help preserve the legacies of their farms for generations to come," said Matt McClelland, CEO/EVP of Prairie Farms Dairy. "There's a dairy farmer and a way of life behind every Prairie Farms product, and we appreciate our retail partners and consumers for understanding the value of supporting local dairy farms by keeping milk close to home.""Being a dairy farmer is not a routine nine-to-five job; instead, it's a lifelong commitment to operating our farms as sustainably as possible. This means we're on the job 365 days a year, caring for our cows and the land. Even though we must adapt daily to changing and often challenging market conditions, nothing can stop us from ensuring high-quality milk reaches family tables. The additional premium payments will help our dairy farmers invest in their farms so we can continue doing what we do best – which is providing essential food to American families," added Frank Doll, a third-generation Illinois dairy farmer and President of the Prairie Farms Board of Directors.National Farmer's Day is celebrated on October 12, and its exact origins are unknown, but trace back to 1800s when communities gathered to honor local farmers and their harvests. Dairy products are in 99% of American households, yet few people understand the short farm-to-table journey. National Farmer’s Day is an opportunity to build a stronger connection between consumers and dairy farmers. Ahead of National Farmer’s Day, Prairie Farms is releasing new content celebrating dairy farmers, including a video message from its CEO/EVP and Board President. The company is inviting consumers to join the #NationalFarmersDay conversation on its digital and social media platforms including X Instagram , and TikTok Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives operating in the Midwest and the South. Elements of the cooperative include more than 600 farm families, 7,000 associates, 47 manufacturing plants, 100+ distribution facilities, and annual sales of over $4.69 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, foodservice outlets, and warehouse distribution centers. For more information visit www.prairiefarms.com

