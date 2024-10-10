CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Orders Deployment of National Guard to Assist with Hurricane Milton Response

LINCOLN, NE – In his role as commander-in-chief, Governor Jim Pillen has ordered the deployment of approximately 150 Nebraska National Guard soldiers and airmen to Florida who will assist with emergency response operations from Hurricane Milton. The group will leave for Florida at the end of the week.

The mission is in response to an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request from the State of Florida to provide emergency National Guard general purpose support following Hurricane Milton’s landfall on the west coast of Florida. The mission is being coordinated, at the approval of the Governor, through the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

“This was a powerful and dangerous storm, and it will require a strong, coordinated effort to begin the recovery,” said Gov. Pillen. “Nebraska is proud to support Florida and the resources from other states that are being brought to bear in assisting storm-impacted residents.”

The soldiers and airmen -- all volunteers – are coming from multiple units across the Nebraska National Guard. They will gather prior to deployment for processing at Camp Ashland. They will then drive to Florida, arriving at Camp Blanding, Florida, later this weekend. From there, they will be tasked and relocated to areas of need as determined by Florida National Guard and emergency response officials. The soldiers and airmen are expected to be in Florida approximately two weeks.

“Over the past several decades, the Nebraska National Guard has responded multiple time to requests from Gulf Coast states for assistance in responding the natural disasters caused by historic hurricanes,” said Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, Nebraska National Guard adjutant general and NEMA director. “As Florida prepares to respond to this unfolding natural disaster, the Nebraska National Guard is proud to provide assistance once again to our neighbors and friends in need.”