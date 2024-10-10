QCS Purchasing Cooperative Announces Annual Conference for Food & Beverage Industry Professionals

The QCS Annual Conference featuring the Value in Partnership Value+ System, which underscores the QCS commitment to fostering strategic connections and meaningful insights for members and supply partners.

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The QCS Purchasing Cooperative will hold its QCS Annual Conference, an exclusive event for members and supply partners, at the Hilton Denver City Center in Denver, Colorado, from October 20 to 22. The conference will offer food and beverage industry professionals a valuable platform to share knowledge, gain insights, and foster new business relationships.This year’s conference will open with a keynote by Kyle Scheele, motivational speaker, and artist. Various educational sessions, interactive forums, and networking events will follow. All are designed to equip attendees with the tools and resources to make better business decisions and stay competitive in the ever-evolving market. Participants will also have the opportunity to attend a supply partner trade show, which showcases the latest solutions and innovations tailored to the needs of food and beverage manufacturers.A highlight of the event will be the introduction of the QCS Value+ Membership Benefits’ Meetings Value+ System, which underscores QCS' commitment to fostering strategic connections and providing meaningful insights to its members. This system is integrated throughout the conference, helping attendees maximize their experience by offering exclusive opportunities for networking, discovering innovations, and forming strategic partnerships that drive business growth.The event will culminate with the QCS Celebration Gala on Tuesday, October 22, where members and supply partners will be recognized for innovation, product quality and food safety excellence, supply partner program promotion, collaboration, and leadership.“The 2024 QCS Annual Conference is an essential event for professionals in the food and beverage sector to connect, collaborate, and gain new insights that will shape their business decisions,” said QCS Purchasing Cooperative President & CEO Ken Klug. “With our emphasis on the QCS Value+ Membership Benefits, we’re making it easier than ever for our members and partners to find the support and solutions they need to succeed.”Event Details:Date: October 20 – 22, 2024Location: Hilton Denver City Center, Denver, ColoradoFor more information, email conference@qcspurchasing.comAbout QCS Purchasing CooperativeQCS Purchasing Cooperative is a buying group owned and managed by its members that caters to food and beverage production companies. As the most significant purchasing cooperative of its kind, it combines everyday supply purchases to achieve more competitive pricing. Our strategic sourcing specialists offer deep category expertise, tackling complex sourcing challenges and providing valuable market intelligence. With over 200 national supplier partners, QCS offers solutions in packaging, ingredients, fleet and logistics, plant operations and supplies, and many value-added services. For more about QCS Purchasing Cooperative, please visit our website.

