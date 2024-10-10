Sabancı Holding Unveils 5-Year Plan at London Capital Markets Day, Aiming to Double Net Asset Value by 2029

Sabancı Holding Sets Ambitious Growth Target with Focus on Sustainability, Digitalization, and Global Expansion, Aiming for $20 Billion Net Asset Value by 2029.

With nearly a century of history, Sabancı is driven by a strong purpose” — Sabancı Holding Chair Güler Sabancı

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sabancı Holding , Türkiye’s leading investment conglomerate, announced its bold ambition to double its Net Asset Value (NAV) by 2029 at the Capital Markets Day in London on October 9. The event, attended by over 100 representatives from major global financial institutions, featured insights from Chair Güler Sabancı, CEO Cenk Alper , CFO Orhun Köstem, along with the Group Presidents, company CEOs, and finance teams. The focus of the day was the unveiling of the company’s 5-year strategic roadmap aimed at enhancing shareholder returns while advancing sustainability.Themed “Sustainable, Digital, Scalable”, the conference showcased Sabancı’s long-term vision of sustainability and innovation. The Group emphasized its strategy to transform its portfolio with scalable investments designed to deliver lasting value. Under its guiding purpose, “We unite Türkiye and the World for a sustainable life with leading enterprises,” Sabancı Holding outlined its focus on four key growth areas: Energy and Climate Technologies, Material Technologies, Mobility Solutions, and Digital Technologies.“Türkiye Holds Tremendous Potential Alongside Its Challenges”In her remarks, Sabancı Holding Chair Güler Sabancı reaffirmed her confidence in Türkiye’s economic outlook. She noted, *“With nearly a century of history, Sabancı is driven by a strong purpose. We believe that human capital is valuable asset. Our highly skilled workforce, combined with our steadfast commitment to sustainability, forms the cornerstone of Sabancı’s legacy and future. Despite recent economic challenges, Türkiye is showing signs of stabilization, particularly with inflation being a key priority for the government, which is a positive signal for the business community. As an emerging market, Türkiye faces certain obstacles, but it also holds immense potential. With our vision of ‘Sabancı of the World,’ we are determined to unlock this potential both domestically and globally."*“Positioning Sabancı as a Global Game-Changer”Sabancı Holding’s CEO Cenk Alper highlighted the company's focus on leading the global shift towards a more sustainable future. He stated, “Our goal is to create value for all stakeholders by embedding sustainability at the core of our business strategy. In each of our high-potential growth sectors, we are positioning Sabancı as a global game-changer, fully committed to our ‘Sabancı of the World’ vision.”Alper also detailed the strategic investments that will drive the company’s growth, with an emphasis on renewable energy, advanced materials, mobility solutions, and digital transformation. “We are ready to seize the opportunities presented by the new economy, where sustainability and technology intersect. By focusing on energy and climate technologies, material technologies, and mobility and digital solutions, we are placing Sabancı at the forefront of the global sustainable economy,” he added.Sabancı Holding’s commitment to sustainability has already seen significant progress, with more than $2 billion allocated to investments in renewable energy and material technologies. The Group is on track to reduce its carbon footprint by 42% in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, aligning with global sustainability targets. Furthermore, Sabancı has set ambitious goals to achieve net-zero emissions and waste by 2050."Accelerating Portfolio Transformation with Scalable Investments"The conference also highlighted Sabancı’s impressive financial performance, with its Net Asset Value increasing from $6 billion in 2019 to $10 billion in 2023. As part of its long-term plan, the Group is aiming to double its NAV to $20 billion by 2029. In line with this goal, Sabancı Holding is working to increase the share of foreign currency revenue from 19% in 2024 to over 30%, strengthening its global presence.Additionally, Sabancı plans to raise its Capex-to-Revenue ratio from 11% in 2024 to 15-20% by 2029, reflecting its commitment to accelerating investments. The company is also targeting a significant increase in portfolio returns, with the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) adjusted return expected to rise from +20 basis points in 2024 to +120-150 basis points by 2029—a reflection of the Group’s strategic focus on value creation.“Our transformation is not solely about financial growth; it’s about positioning Sabancı as a global leader in sustainable business,” Alper concluded. “With our strong foundation and a clear focus on innovation and sustainability, we are poised to deliver long-term value for our investors.”Sabancı Group operates in 15 countries with over 60,000 employees. The Group’s multinational partnerships include global leaders such as Ageas, Bridgestone, Carrefour, E.ON, Heidelberg Materials, and Skoda, further expanding its reach and influence across industries.About Sabancı Holding:Sabancı Holding, Türkiye’s leading conglomerate, is a holding company engaged in a wide variety of business activities through its subsidiaries and affiliates, mainly in the banking, financial services, energy and climate technologies, mobility solutions, material technologies and digital technologies fields. Since 1997, Sabancı Holding has been listed on Borsa Istanbul, Turkish stock exchange. The Sabancı Family jointly controls Sabancı Holding as a majority shareholder, while 50.47% of the Holding’s shares is publicly traded. Sabancı operates in 15 countries across 5 continents, serving more than 40 million customers and providing employment for over 60,000 people. https://www.sabanci.com/en

