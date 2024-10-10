OKX Invests in Bitcoin’s Long-Term Security Through Grant to 2140 Foundation

The grant will support 2140 Foundation's multi-year effort to foster long-term security, resilience and maintainability of the Bitcoin network

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and global Web3 technology company, today announced a grant to 2140 Foundation, a Bitcoin developer foundation. This funding will support the foundation's multi-year effort to foster long-term security, resilience and maintainability of the Bitcoin network through sustained development, innovation and collaboration among developers and contributors.

The grant was unveiled by 2140 Foundation Founders Ruben Somsen and Josie Baker today at Bitcoin Amsterdam 2024, which took place at Westergas in Amsterdam. In conjunction with the event, OKX is offering a €50 BTC signup bonus for every new Dutch customer who trades at least €100 in crypto during Bitcoin Amsterdam week, which began on October 7 and ends on October 13. The campaign aims to encourage wider participation in the cryptocurrency ecosystem and showcase OKX's ongoing commitment to the Dutch market.

OKX Regional Manager for Western Europe and Mediterranean Roy van Krimpen said: "This grant to the 2140 Foundation underscores our longstanding commitment to fostering the Bitcoin ecosystem and backing innovative projects that expand Bitcoin's utility. As we continue to build out our local platform to cater to the needs of customers based in the Netherlands, we're thrilled to support the growth of the Bitcoin developer community in the country and beyond, while also providing Dutch customers with attractive incentives to join our platform."

Since the official launch of its exchange and onchain wallet in the Netherlands, OKX now offers Dutch customers access to spot trading and convert services for over 170 cryptocurrencies, including 61 crypto-Euro pairs. The platform's integration with iDEAL and SEPA enables free and instant Euro deposits and withdrawals. Additionally, the OKX Wallet serves as a gateway to the onchain world, enabling users full custody of their digital assets across more than 100 chains.

This grant and OKX's presence as a sponsor at Bitcoin Amsterdam 2024 underscore its longstanding dedication to the Bitcoin ecosystem. OKX has consistently supported Bitcoin's development, integrating the Lightning Network over two years ago to enable faster BTC transactions. Since 2019, as part of its ongoing grants program, OKX has given out nearly $2 million in Bitcoin developer grants, focusing on growing the developer ecosystem, as well as efforts around security and adoption. OKX's ongoing Ordinals World Tour, OKX Wallet's support of emerging Bitcoin standards like Runes and Fractal Bitcoin, and recent launch of OKX OS - a Bitcoin-friendly onchain infrastructure suite - solidifies its position as a key player in advancing the Bitcoin ecosystem.



