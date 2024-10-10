Pax8 Security Program Named SMB CyberSecurity Solution of the Year

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced that its innovative Security Program, designed to empower managed service providers (MSPs) with a curated security journey, has been named "SMB CyberSecurity Solution of the Year" by the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards.



The Pax8 Security Program addresses the challenges encountered by MSPs in delivering security solutions to their small and midsize business clients by equipping them with the necessary resources and tools to enhance cybersecurity prevention proficiency. MSPs play a crucial role in guiding companies through the evolving cybersecurity landscape, but not all providers maintain cybersecurity proficiency and are able to effectively demonstrate the benefits of cybersecurity investments to their clients.

Pax8's program provides a comprehensive enablement journey rooted in the CIS Control Framework, a structured path to success based on industry standards and quantifiable outcomes, and competitively priced security solutions from Microsoft, SentinelOne, CrowdStrike, Blackpoint Cyber, Avanan, Proofpoint and others. In addition, Pax8 has invested in hiring top security experts, including former MSPs who understand the challenges and opportunities of cybersecurity.

“The training provided by Pax8 is incredibly informative and helpful, all in a timeframe that’s easy to digest and incorporate into a busy schedule,” said Victor Wukovits - Bayou Technologies, LLC, one of more than 1,200 MSPs that have engaged with the Pax8 Security Program.

"Our marketplace features the leaders in cybersecurity, and we are delighted to collaborate with them," said David Powell, Pax8 Vice President of Sales Strategy. "We have developed this innovative program to empower our partners to enhance their cybersecurity maturity, ensuring that more small and midsize companies have the robust cybersecurity protection they need to thrive in today’s economy. Together, we are setting new standards for cybersecurity excellence and making a significant impact on the market."

As part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, which provides market intelligence, research, and recognition programs in competitive technology categories, the international CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program celebrates trailblazing leaders who are making breakthrough advancements in the cybersecurity domain.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 35,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

Follow Pax8 on Blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube

Media Contact:

Kristen Beatty

Sr. Director of Public Relations

kbeatty@pax8.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.