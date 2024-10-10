$3.8 Million Department of Defense Grant Awarded for Groundbreaking Study on Safe and Sound Protocol in PTSD Treatment

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unyte Health, Inc., a leader in health technology and nervous system regulation-based listening therapy, is proud to announce that the United States Department of Defense has awarded nearly $4 million in funding for a pioneering study investigating the impact of the Safe and Sound Protocol (SSP) in conjunction with cognitive processing therapy (CPT) on reducing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



PTSD is a prevalent mental health condition, affecting an estimated 5% to 20% of military personnel. While CPT has been found effective in reducing PTSD symptoms, many patients continue experiencing residual hyperarousal, manifesting as anxiety, irritability, and sleep disturbances even after treatment.

This study seeks to determine whether frequency-filtered music as an adjunctive therapy can significantly reduce these symptoms and enhance overall treatment outcomes in both civilian and military populations.

This significant research initiative will be spearheaded by Dr. Jacek Kolacz, a distinguished researcher at The Ohio State University College of Medicine renowned for his work on brain-body responses in trauma recovery and physiological measurement. The study represents a critical step forward in understanding how frequency-modulated music interventions like the SSP can support recovery from PTSD, potentially transforming how mental health professionals approach trauma therapy.

Frequency-modulated Music Intervention to Enhance CPT for PTSD Study Highlights:

Objective : To determine whether combining the frequency-filtered music of the Safe and Sound Protocol (SSP) with cognitive processing therapy (CPT) can effectively reduce hyperarousal symptoms in PTSD patients more effectively than CPT alone.



: To determine whether combining the frequency-filtered music of the Safe and Sound Protocol (SSP) with cognitive processing therapy (CPT) can effectively reduce hyperarousal symptoms in PTSD patients more effectively than CPT alone. Design : A rigorous two-arm, randomized, double-blind clinical trial that will compare the effects of the frequency-filtered music of SSP Core with non-filtered “sham” music, focusing on military applications where the therapy can be deployed at scale in remote settings and over an extended period through longitudinal follow-up.



: A rigorous two-arm, randomized, double-blind clinical trial that will compare the effects of the frequency-filtered music of SSP Core with non-filtered “sham” music, focusing on military applications where the therapy can be deployed at scale in remote settings and over an extended period through longitudinal follow-up. Focus : Symptoms of hyperarousal, a common and debilitating aspect of PTSD, will be closely examined, particularly in relation to anxiety, irritability, and sleep.



: Symptoms of hyperarousal, a common and debilitating aspect of PTSD, will be closely examined, particularly in relation to anxiety, irritability, and sleep. Principal Investigator : Dr. Jacek Kolacz, a leading expert in trauma recovery, will guide the research, bringing his extensive knowledge and experience to this groundbreaking project.



: Dr. Jacek Kolacz, a leading expert in trauma recovery, will guide the research, bringing his extensive knowledge and experience to this groundbreaking project. Research Institution: The Ohio State University, receiving the award under the Peer Reviewed Medical Research Program (PRMRP).



"This groundbreaking study has the potential to revolutionize PTSD treatment by integrating sound and music-based interventions with established cognitive therapies," said Dr. Rebecca Knowles, Director of Research and Education at Unyte Health, Inc. “This will also support a growing body of evidence that highlights the therapeutic impact of listening therapies, but more importantly, holds promise for helping individuals manage and overcome the hyperarousal symptoms that so often accompany PTSD."

The Safe and Sound Protocol is a non-invasive, evidenced-based therapeutic tool that uses frequency-filtered music to stimulate the vagus nerve and promote nervous system regulation. Created by neuroscientist Dr. Stephen Porges, this intervention has shown promising results in various therapeutic settings, particularly in enhancing the effectiveness of talk therapies like CPT.

The findings of this study could lead to a new, integrative treatment approach for PTSD, offering healthcare providers, therapists, and researchers a powerful new tool in the fight against this pervasive and challenging disorder. The study was recently approved by the Institutional Review Board (IRB) at The Ohio State University and aims to begin data collection before the end of 2024.

Explore additional research and evidence on this intervention in the white paper Nervous System Regulation Through Listening .

About Unyte Health

Unyte Health offers clinical-grade, evidence-based therapeutic listening solutions that support well-being through nervous system regulation. Trusted by 10,000+ professionals worldwide in residential treatment centers, clinics, hospitals, private practices and other settings, Unyte programs complement numerous modalities, empowering children, youth and adults to become more aware, regulated and resilient. Through an innovative suite of therapeutic tools, including the Safe and Sound Protocol (SSP), Integrated Listening System (ILS), and Rest and Restore Protocol (RRP), Unyte aims to enhance nervous system regulation and resilience, improving the lives of individuals dealing with trauma, anxiety, depression, sensory processing differences, autism, ADHD, chronic pain and more. Unyte’s ultimate mission is to help guide millions toward happier, healthier, and more connected lives.

