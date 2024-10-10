Barracuda Recognized for Email Security Innovation in 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Honors Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market, today announced that it has named Barracuda Networks, Inc. , a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, as the winner of the “Email Security Platform of the Year” award in the 8th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.



The 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of the Barracuda Email Protection platform. Barracuda Email Protection leverages machine learning to deliver high threat detection accuracy, protect against all email threat types, reduce false positives, and maintain a secure communication environment. The solution combines email gateway defenses with AI-powered cloud-integrated email security, as well as a global threat intelligence database, to stop email threats.

Barracuda Email Protection’s trained AI models recognize patterns and behaviors associated with different types of emails, both benign and malicious. The AI creates statistical models representing communication patterns for each user and relies on content analysis, pattern recognition, anomaly detection, and natural language processing to scrutinize all aspects of the email for malicious intent, including sentiment, context, and tone.

Additionally, Barracuda Email Protection offers incident response for automated post-delivery remediation by quickly identifying all instances of malicious emails, removing threats from inboxes, and mitigating potential damage. Barracuda also provides engaging security awareness training and phishing simulations that educate users on the latest phishing techniques and help prevent attacks from spreading across organizations.

Barracuda layers email security with zero trust access for Microsoft 365 to verify the identity and trust of employees and devices continuously, protecting inboxes from compromise and users from lateral phishing attacks. In the event of account compromise, AI-powered email account takeover protection analyzes email behavior patterns to detect anomalies that may indicate unauthorized access. It uses machine learning algorithms to monitor login attempts, email content, and user activity, flagging suspicious behavior for further investigation.

“Today’s email attacks are becoming increasingly complex and difficult to detect and mitigate. Cybercriminals are leveraging AI to craft highly convincing messages, and traditional security technologies are simply no longer enough to stay protected,” said ​Olesia Klevchuk​, Barracuda Networks ​Director of Product Marketing.​ “Barracuda combines powerful AI with a global threat intelligence database to stop email threats that others can’t. We’re committed to delivering comprehensive threat protection that’s easy to buy, deploy, and use, and this award is validation of our relentless efforts to keep organizations protected against complex threats .”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

Barracuda is trusted by hundreds of thousands of organizations and protects more than 1 billion emails daily.

“Overreliance on email gateways alone can leave organizations vulnerable to advanced personalized threats. Email attacks are becoming more prominent with almost half of organizations experiencing phishing or social engineering attacks in the past few years,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “Barracuda continues to revolutionize email security by providing customers with multiple layers of protection to safeguard email from cybercriminals. We’re excited to recognize the Barracuda team with our 2024 ‘Email Security Platform of the Year’ award for helping organizations to manage their ever-evolving cyber risk.”

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers’ journey. Hundreds of thousands of organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect and support them so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com .

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact: Steve Johansson steve@cybersecuritybreakthrough.com 213.255.3658

