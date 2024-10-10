CFPDP to Celebrate Latest Inductees at 31st Annual Canadian Disability Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Disability Hall of Fame is proud to be welcoming three new inductees for 2024 – Penny Bennett, Tim Rose and Francis Roussel. The official ceremony will take place on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto during the 31st Annual Canadian Disability Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon presented by CIBC. Ben Mulroney is the Guest Speaker and will honour his late father, The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, who was inducted in 2018, and the family’s legacy as it relates to advocating for people with disabilities. Other inductees who have passed away will also be honoured during the ceremony. The Canadian Disability Hall of Fame was founded in 1994 by the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons (CFPDP).



“Canadians with disabilities make significant contributions and achieve greatness every day. They are building legacies, creating change, advocating for others, exceeding professional and personal milestones, and excelling in athletics. There are also individuals who have made extraordinary efforts to enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities, increase awareness or improve opportunities,” said The Honourable David Crombie, Chair of the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame. “Our 2024 inductees are continuing that proud history of achievement.”

Each year, an esteemed Selection Board independently chooses three new inductees to the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame from a group of highly accomplished nominees. The 2024 inductees join a distinguished group of 126 past honourees who have been recognized for their outstanding achievements over the past three decades.

Penny Bennett (Builder): Penny Bennett is a leader in Canada’s blind and deafblind community and is known nationwide as a strong, tireless advocate. She has spent decades building awareness and breaking down societal barriers for people with disabilities. This includes advocating for the Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2015 and serving in leadership roles with numerous national, provincial and local community and disability organizations. Bennett has been involved in countless committees and boards, including Chair of CNIB Deafblind Community Services, member of the Municipal Accessibility Awareness Committee for the City of Kingston, Ontario, and Co-Chair of the National Deafblind Awareness Month Working Group, among other notable roles. She has contributed to the creation of a self-advocacy guide for the deafblind community and advocates for equitable access to intervenor services so that all Canadians who are deafblind can thrive.

Tim Rose (Achiever): Tim Rose is a business leader, changemaker, advocate, role model and entrepreneur who works passionately to advance accessibility, inclusion and diversity initiatives. Rose believes his disability has given him a perspective and lens on the world that very few get to have, and he approaches everything with positivity and humour. After graduating with a master’s degree in human rights law focusing on disability policy, Rose has spent 15 years spanning the disability and corporate sectors, from nonprofit work to employment consulting, mentoring and beyond. Since 2017, Rose has been a proud team member at CIBC, holding roles including regulatory compliance, community investment and as the lead for client experience accessibility for the 27% of Canadians who identify as having a disability. In this role, he works to make banking more inclusive for all Canadians.

Francis Roussel (Athlete): Francis Roussel is a remarkable athlete who won 21 medals in 28 world championship events, including five gold, ten silver and six bronze. Competing against top swimmers in the world, his phenomenal performances spanned three Deaflympics. He won seven medals at each of three consecutive games, including Sofia 1993, Copenhagen 1997 and Rome 2001. Roussel broke numerous records in a total of 22 event categories during his career and has nine Canadian records that remain unmatched as of June 2024. These categories include the 400 metre (m) individual medley, 200m butterfly, 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle and 1,500m freestyle. In addition to his athletic accomplishments, Roussel supports the development of sports within the Deaf community through his involvement and board service with the Canadian Deaf Sports Association.

“We are delighted to welcome three more impressive inductees in 2024,” said The Honourable Vim Kochhar, Founding Chair of CFPDP. “The Canadian Disability Hall of Fame was created to recognize excellence, honour role models and celebrate exceptional impact in improving the lives of people with physical disabilities. Penny Bennett, Tim Rose and Francis Roussel have all excelled in their chosen fields while giving back to make Canada a better place. We congratulate them for their achievements.”

“At CIBC, we’re creating a culture of inclusion, and accessibility plays a large role in this,” said Andrew Greenlaw, Vice President, Sponsorship, Community and Brand for CIBC. “We believe that everyone should have access to opportunities to help achieve their ambitions, which is why removing barriers to progress is so important. Tim Rose’s induction to the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame is well-deserved. I’ve been fortunate to work with Tim and have seen his commitment to accessibility for the next generation of leaders and changemakers.”

Founded by CFPDP, the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame was unveiled as a public exhibit on February 11, 1994 at Metro Hall in Toronto. It remains the only place in Canada dedicated to permanently honouring individuals with disabilities and those who have made significant contributions to enrich their lives.





Canadian Disability Hall of Fame at Metro Hall, Toronto

About the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame:

The Canadian Disability Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding achievements in volunteerism, the arts, sports, rehabilitation, science and medical research, advocacy and public policy. Founded by the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons in 1994, it is located at Metro Hall, 55 John Street, Toronto and the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre at 6 Sakura Way, second floor, Toronto. It is the only place in Canada that permanently honours the achievements of people with disabilities and those who enrich their lives.

About the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons:

Founded in 1984, the goal of the Canadian Foundation for Physically Disabled Persons (CFPDP) is to consistently seek to put the emphasis on a person’s abilities — rather than disabilities — and to recognize and celebrate their achievements and contributions to society. Since then, CFPDP has founded dozens of important projects and events, raising over $35 million to support them and other initiatives. Learn more at https://www.cfpdp.com/.

