(Augusta, ME) October 9, 2024 - The Maine Office of Tourism today announced that more than $1 million has been awardedto eight Maine organizations in the final round of the Tourism Marketing & Development Recovery Program.

The program, administered by the Maine Office of Tourism with $2 million in funds awarded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration, was established to help Maine’s travel and tourism industry recover from negative financial impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award recipients announced today include:

Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce - $93,000

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine - $200,000

Eastern Maine Development Corporation - $195,000

Heart of Ellsworth - $200,000

High Peaks Alliance - $92,000

Maine Adaptive Sports & Recreation - $94,500

Moosehead Lake Region Chamber of Commerce – $70,000

Rangeley Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce - $90,000

“These projects will further strengthen the state’s visitor economy and foster a more resilient tourism industry in Maine in the coming decades,” said Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development.

“We are excited to award this final round of Tourism Marketing & Development Recovery Program funding, through the EDA Travel, Tourism & Outdoor Recreation Program, to organizations whose projects will have a positive impact on our travel, tourism, and outdoor recreation sectors here in Maine,” said Hannah Collins, Deputy Director of the Office of Tourism. “These projects will also enhance the visitor experience and help to create a more equitable and competitive industry.”

Recipients selected to receive an award successfully demonstrated their projects’ potential for long-term transformational impacts; campaigns that reach underrepresented, new and diverse communities of visitors; and the creation and/or improvement of tourism assets that will live on beyond the life of the grant term. Projects must be completed by September 2025.

Awards are funded through the US Economic Development Administration (EDA) American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation State Grant as consistent with the State of Maine’s scope of work and approved grants administration plan for this award.