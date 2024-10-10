Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike leads policy dialogue on gender equality, 10 to 11 Oct

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) Mmapaseka Steve Letsike will steer a policy dialogue on data for Gender Equality with the United Nations Women (UN Women), European Union (EU) and the Statistics South Africa from 10 & 11 October 2024 at River Meadow Manor.

The Constitution guarantees equal treatment for all South Africans and prohibits discrimination based on gender. However, South Africa continues to face significant challenges in achieving gender equality due to existing gaps that also hinder the formulation, implementation and evaluation of evidence-based policies and interventions that should be used to address inequalities effectively.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: 10 -11 October 2024

Time: 10h00-14h00

Venue: River Meadow Manor Pretoria.

The policy dialogue on data for gender equality in South Africa is essential for several reasons such as Data Gaps, Informed Decision-making, Accountability and Monitoring as well as for International Commitments.

The policy dialogue will benchmark against international, regional, and national initiatives that promote data innovation and creative options for equality.

For Media enquiries:

Mr Cassius Selala

Director of Communication - Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Cell: 060 543 0672

E-mail: Cassius.selala@dwypd.gov.za