BPH Canada Introduces Optilume BPH TURBO Prostate Procedure, a Revolutionary BPH Treatment

This innovative office-based treatment provides a safe, minimally invasive solution for BPH that significantly improves urinary flow with a fast recovery time.

I foresee this simple procedure and medicated balloon dilation becoming the new leader of outpatient MIST prostate BPH therapies. It is the new "angioplasty" for the enlarged obstructive prostate.” — Dr. Kevin C. Zorn, MD, FRCSC, FACS

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BPH Canada is proud to offer all Canadian men the new, groundbreaking Optilume BPH treatment - a heat-free, medication-coated balloon system by Laborie Medical Systems, approved by the FDA and Health Canada in 2023. Optilume BPH is a new, short (<30 minute) transurethral treatment option for men suffering from Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) for prostate volumes 20-80cc. Dr. Zorn is among the first urologists to deliver Optilume BPH in Canada and was the first to deliver the Optilume BPH TURBO (Trans-Urethral Radial-dilation Balloon Opening ) prostate procedure under local anasthesia in an office setting.Optilume BPH is the newest approved minimally invasive surgical therapy (MIST) for men with symptomatic BPH, backed by a pivotal trial with 5-year outcomes. Other MIST treatments Dr. Zorn offers at BPH Canada include UroLIFT (approval in 2014), REZUM (approval in 2015) and iTIND (2022). The Optilume BPH TURBO prostate procedure involves inserting a medication-coated balloon (1 of 4 different sizes based on the prostate size and length) into the prostate urethral space, which gently reshapes the anterior prostatic urethra to create a wider passage, known as an anterior commissurotomy (crack in the upper portion of the prostate), in just 10 minutes. The principle is to increase the height of the prostatic urethra - similar to opening the zipper on a suitcase, allowing a significant reduction in resistance to urinary flow. Compared to all the other MIST procedures from each pivotal trial, Optilume BPH TURBO prostate procedure has resulted in the greatest peak flow rates, what is termed as Qmax in the urological literature. It sustained durability for 5 years with only 3% retreatment rate reported in the literature - compared to 5% for REZUM and 14% for Urolift."Among all the MIST procedures I have delivered in 2 decades of practice, the Optilume BPH TURBO prostate procedure has the fastest catheter removal, the best urinary flow improvements and quickest recovery I have witnessed. Compared to REZUM therapy, men must wear their catheter for 2-3 weeks and only see urinary flow improvements at 4-6 weeks taking up to 3 months to get maximal healing. With Optilume BPH, the patient see the results immediately at the catheter removal on Day 2." said Dr. Zorn.In July 2024, Dr. Kevin Zorn and the BPH Canada team successfully performed the first global experience of office-based Optilume BPH under a local-modified prostate block in Montreal, Canada. This marked a significant milestone for the treatment, demonstrating its potential for widespread application and accessibility. This procedure offers a quick in-office solution, performed in under 30 minutes, to help get men who are currently on life-long BPH medication therapy, with side sexual effects and possible health risks, off their prostate medications.The Optilume BPH TURBO prostate procedure stands out from other MIST procedures by combining a unique mechanical dilation with targeted medicated delivery, providing a comprehensive solution for BPH that addresses both the physical and functional aspects of the condition.Key Benefits of the Optilume BPH Treatment System:* Minimally Invasive: Performed in an office setting with minimal discomfort under local anasthesia of the prostate.* Quick and Effective: Provides immediate and long-lasting symptom relief with data now up to 5 years.* Preserves Sexual Function: Unlike traditional treatments, Optilume BPH does not affect sexual performance. There has been no reported erectile dysfunction or ejaculation dysfunction.* Safe and Well-Tolerated: With minimal side effects and complications (typically light hematuria for up to 2-3 weeks).* Rapid Recovery: Optilume BPH offers a faster recovery time compared to other minimally invasive therapies.Dr. Zorn is a leading authority in the field of urology, known for his contributions to the development of minimally invasive surgical therapies for BPH. He has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications and book chapters on the subject, and is a sought-after speaker and teacher worldwide.As the senior author of the Male LUTS/BPH guidelines for the 2018 and 2022 Canadian Urological Association and an invited reviewer of the American Urological Association BPH guidelines, Dr. Zorn's expertise is widely recognized. His involvement in creating national online programs in robotic prostate cancer care and rehabilitation, as well as a BPH patient decision aid tool, further demonstrates his commitment to improving patient outcomes. He has also recently launched ProCARE (Prostate comprehensive accelerated recovery and education) program with Dr. Di Wu and other multidisciplinary experts to help men on their BPH journey and global physical and mental health.At BPH Canada in Montreal, Dr. Zorn provides a comprehensive range of BPH treatments, including Optilume BPH, other minimally invasive therapies, and surgical options.

Optilum BPH Treatment - BPH Canada

