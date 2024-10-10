Kovay Gardens Celebrates First Anniversary as Grupo Kovay

Kovay Gardens Resort

LA CRUZ DE HUANACAXTLE, NAYARIT, MEXICO, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kovay Gardens is pleased to announce its first anniversary since undergoing a transformation into Grupo Kovay. Formerly known as Vallarta Gardens, the resort has experienced a significant shift in management and operations. Rather than being acquired, the resort transitioned to become part of Grupo Kovay, a leading hospitality company in Mexico, with the vision of elevating the guest experience to new heights.In just one year, Grupo Kovay has implemented substantial improvements and updates to enhance the overall guest experience. " We are thrilled to celebrate our first year as Kovay Gardens ," said Ramon Cortez, spokesperson of Kovay Gardens. "With the support of Grupo Kovay, we have made significant changes to the resort, offering our guests an even more exceptional vacation experience."The resort now boasts newly renovated rooms with upgraded technology and a clean, modern aesthetic. Common areas have also been redesigned with luxurious, contemporary touches.Guests can enjoy enhanced resort amenities, including new pools and additional restaurants. A fitness center has also been added for those who wish to stay active during their stay.As part of its long-term plans, Grupo Kovay has also announced the construction of new towers at the resort. These additional towers will increase the number of accommodations available to members and guests.Marine Diamond Tower Coming Soon to Kovay GardensThe new Marine Diamond Tower at Kovay Gardens is currently under construction, adding even more luxury suites to the resort's impressive collection of condos. With modern interiors, upscale furnishings, a rooftop infinity pool overlooking the Pacific Ocean, and a state-of-the-art fitness center, the new tower promises to elevate the guest experience further.The Marine Diamond Tower, a seven-story building, is designed to blend seamlessly with the natural landscape while offering stunning ocean views and contemporary beach-style architecture. From the elegant ground-floor entrance to the harmonious integration of the interior and exterior spaces, every detail has been carefully thought out.The tower features naturally lit and ventilated hallways connected to elevators, providing direct views of the ocean and surrounding natural beauty. A double-door lock-off system will also allow for the expansion of the new Kovay Gardens Marine Diamond units.Kovay Gardens is committed to maintaining the highest standards throughout the project. The dimensions, interior design, and material quality have been meticulously selected to ensure warmth, elegance, and excellence. Taking full advantage of the tower’s height, additional amenities such as outdoor pools, jacuzzis, a sky bar, and sunbathing areas will offer guests a 360-degree view of the Bay of Banderas.Located in the beautiful La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, México, Kovay Gardens is regarded as one of the finest boutique resorts in the region, offering experiences unlike any other.

