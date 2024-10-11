Online Toys And Games Retailing Global Market 2024 To Reach $26.35 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.7%

Online Toys And Games Retailing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The online toys and games retailing market has grown significantly in recent years. It is forecasted to grow from $16.59 billion in 2023 to $18.18 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.6%. The growth can be attributed to a rising middle-class population worldwide, increasing viewership of children's programming on TV and the internet, a shift towards online shopping, the rise of e-commerce platforms, and a growing demand for multifunctional play items.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Online Toys And Games Retailing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The online toys and games retailing market is set to grow significantly, reaching $26.35 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.7%. Growth is driven by the demand for electronic and video games, social media promotions, and online gaming popularity. Trends include AI in smart toys, educational product development, and the adoption of AR/VR technologies.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Online Toys And Games Retailing Market

Growth Driver of The Online Toys And Games Retailing Market

The rising consumer preference for online shopping and e-commerce is expected to propel the growth of the online toy and game retail market moving forward. This preference is increasing due to the convenience of shopping from home, a wider range of products, and the ability to easily compare prices across various platforms. Online shopping and e-commerce play a vital role in online toy and game retail by delivering a convenient shopping experience, offering a vast selection of products, enabling straightforward price comparisons, and allowing retailers to connect with a global audience.

The Report Store

Which Market Players Are Driving The Online Toys And Games Retailing Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the online toys and games retailing market are Kohl's Corporation, LEGO System A/S, Nordstrom Inc., Mattel Inc., GameStop Corporation, Hasbro Inc., Barnes & Noble Inc., TOMY Company Ltd. , Ravensburger AG, BFL Group, Oompa Toys, Simba Dickie Group GmbH, UncommonGoods LLC, Hamleys of London Ltd, Tru Kids Inc., Le Toy Van Limited, Babesta LLC, Kidding Around Toys, Mary Arnold Toys, Tin Toy Arcade LLC, Toycra, ToysPlanet LLC

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Online Toys And Games Retailing Market Size?

The online toy and game retail market is prioritizing the expansion of digital platforms like e-commerce marketplaces to enhance customer experiences, increase sales, and broaden market reach. These marketplaces enable consumers to browse, compare, and purchase a wide variety of products from multiple sellers in one convenient location.

How Is The Global Online Toys And Games Retailing Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Plush Toys, Infant Or Pre-School Toys, Activity And Ride-On Toys, Dolls, Games And Puzzles, Outdoor Seasonal Toys, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: E-Commerce Websites, Brand Stores, Marketplaces

3) By Application: School Age Children, Teens, Infants, Toddlers

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Online Toys And Games Retailing Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the online toys and games retailing market in 2023. The regions covered in the online toys and games retailing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Online Toys And Games Retailing Market Definition

Online toys and games retailing involves the sale of a variety of toys, games, and related products through internet-based platforms. This approach caters to diverse age groups and interests, allowing customers to conveniently browse, compare, and purchase products from their devices, often with home delivery or store pickup options.

Online Toys And Games Retailing Global Market Report 2024

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global online toys and games retailing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Online Toys And Games Retailing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on online toys and games retailing market size, drivers and trends, online toys and games retailing market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

