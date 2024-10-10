Anthos Therapeutics Appoints Mia Kelley as General Counsel and Laurel Ostrom as Chief Human Resources Officer

New Senior Leaders to Bolster Organizational Strength for Growth Period

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anthos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Anthos”), a transformative, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutic options for the treatment of cardiometabolic diseases, founded by Blackstone Life Sciences (“BXLS”), is pleased to announce the appointments of Mia Kelley as General Counsel and Laurel Ostrom as Chief Human Resources Officer. Both will play key roles as Anthos continues to progress abelacimab, an investigational highly novel Factor XI inhibitor, through the clinical development process.



Bill Meury, CEO of Anthos, said, “These executive appointments will enhance our organizational capabilities and prepare Anthos for the next phase of growth as we advance our lead product, abelacimab. Mia is a skilled lawyer with extensive experience across a broad range of legal areas, including capital markets and business development transactions, SEC reporting, compliance and corporate governance. Laurel has a deep understanding of the HR function, and the structure, processes, and systems we need to scale our company.”

Mia was formerly General Counsel of Karuna Therapeutics, where she established and oversaw the legal and compliance function for four years, supporting three successful equity offerings, executing licensing agreements for strategic collaborations, and negotiating the merger agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb in its acquisition of Karuna. Prior to Karuna, Mia was Vice President, Corporate Counsel at PureTech Health, a publicly traded biotechnology company, and a corporate attorney at WilmerHale, where she advised private and public clients on a range of matters, with a focus on capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, public company reporting and corporate governance matters.

Mia Kelley added: “Anthos is at a pivotal moment in its journey, and I look forward to leveraging my legal expertise to support the company’s mission and navigate the complexities of the biopharmaceutical landscape effectively. Abelacimab could become a very important therapeutic option for patients to prevent strokes associated with atrial fibrillation and reduce bleeding, and I am very motivated to join in this effort.”

Laurel Ostrom served as the Global HR Business Partner, R&D, for Shire/Takeda and VP, Human Resources, CMC for Moderna. While at Moderna, Laurel led the HR team responsible for scaling Moderna’s manufacturing operation from 400 to 3,000 people to meet the production demands for its COVID vaccine. Prior to her roles in biopharma, Laurel had senior HR roles at Raytheon, Merck Millipore, and Bruker.

Laurel Ostrom added: “During this period of growth and transformation, it is critical we attract and develop the differentiated talent Anthos needs to best serve patients. Working with Bill and the rest of the leadership team, we will grow our talent base and build upon the innovative culture Anthos is known for that has gotten abelacimab to this point over the past five years.”

Abelacimab is an investigational agent and is not approved for any indication in any country.

About Anthos Therapeutics

Anthos Therapeutics was founded by Blackstone Life Sciences in 2019 and obtained from Novartis Pharma AG the exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize abelacimab. Anthos Therapeutics, Inc. is a transformative, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutic options for the treatment of cardiovascular metabolic diseases. For more information, visit the Company’s website and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the initiation, and timing, of future clinical trials and its research and development. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding the company’s strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “become,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the company’s views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the company’s views to change. However, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

