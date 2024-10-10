Montana Technologies Signs Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration and Attends WETEX in Dubai

Company joins over 135 members that have pledged to foster and integrate sustainable, green investments throughout the United Arab Emirates

RONAN, Mont., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montana Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (“Montana Technologies” or the “Company”), the developer of the transformational AirJoule® technology for atmospheric water generation, today announced that it has signed the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration, further establishing the Company’s commitment to sustainable development in line with the United Arab Emirates’ (“UAE”) Green Economy for Sustainable Development Initiative.



The Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration is a membership-based initiative that was established by Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”) in 2019 under the sponsorship of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Central Bank of the UAE, and the Securities and Commodities Authority, with more than 135 members collaborating to foster and integrate sustainable investments within the UAE and the wider region.

“Montana Technologies is proud to sign the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration, furthering our commitment to working with our partners in the UAE to address regional water security needs and strengthen energy efficiency through our cutting-edge technology. In this context, we look forward to deploying our AirJoule® technology with its best-in-class energetics in the UAE and around the world by leveraging ADGM’s sustainable finance resources as needed,” said Ramdas Rao, President, International of Montana Technologies and head of the company’s international office in the UAE.

Additionally, Montana Technologies attended the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (“WETEX”) on October 1 – 3, 2024 in Dubai. The Company’s exhibition booth featured a prototype AirJoule® unit that demonstrated its capability of producing pure distilled water from air during the conference.

The exhibition enabled the Company to fast-track its engagement with several key players in the Gulf Cooperation Council and neighboring countries, including local regulators, government entities and leading global organizations. These potential partners expressed interest in the deployment of AirJoule® units to address off-grid water generation and other water security challenges across agriculture, rapidly urbanizing cities, humanitarian emergencies, pure water for green hydrogen electrolysis, Net-Zero water usage in manufacturing, and other end uses.

With its transformational water harvesting and dehumidification technology, AirJoule® can harvest water directly from the air to mitigate water scarcity. When paired with vapor-compression refrigeration systems for air conditioning, AirJoule® can also reduce power consumption for moisture removal by up to 50 percent.

Montana Technologies previously announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with TenX Investment in Energy Enterprises & Management Co. LLC to address water security and energy efficiency opportunities in the UAE, as well as the establishment of its first international office in the UAE.

About Montana Technologies Corporation

Montana Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is the developer of AirJoule®, an atmospheric thermal energy and water harvesting technology that provides efficient and sustainable air dehumidification and pure water from air. Designed to reduce energy consumption and generate material cost efficiencies, AirJoule® is being commercialized through a joint venture with GE Vernova and through partnerships with Carrier Global Corporation and BASF. For more information, visit www.mt.energy.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ba9c39e-112e-44d2-acda-32f0502fa9a8

WETEX Conference Photo Representatives from Montana Technologies and TenX exhibited an AirJoule® unit at the WETEX conference in Dubai on Oct 1 - 3, 2024.

