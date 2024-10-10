Iterum Therapeutics to Present Data at IDWeek 2024

DUBLIN and CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that three posters will be presented at the Infectious Disease Society of America’s IDWeek 2024 conference taking place in Los Angeles, CA from October 16-19, 2024.



Data to be presented at IDWeek 2024 include:

Presentation Title: Oral Sulopenem/probenecid for Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections (uUTI): Results from the REASSURE Trial

Poster #: 1107

Presenter: Steven I. Aronin, MD

Time/Location: Friday, October 18, 12:15 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Presentation Title: Asymptomatic Bacteriuria Not a Predictor of Clinical Failure in Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections (uUTI): A Prospective Analysis of Women Treated for uUTI from the REASSURE Trial

Poster #: 1574

Presenter: Steven I. Aronin, MD

Time/Location: Rapid Fire Poster Presentation, Friday October 18, 12:35 p.m. - 12:40 p.m., Halls JK – Arena 4.

Presentation Title: Sulopenem is Efficacious in a Rabbit Model of Inhalational Anthrax

Poster #: 1106

Presenter: Steven I. Aronin, MD

Time/Location: Friday, October 18, 12:15 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

These Posters will be made available on the Company’s website on the “Publications: Posters & Presentations” page under the “Our Science” tab once the conference ends.

About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum Therapeutics is advancing the development of its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, with an oral formulation and IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum Therapeutics has submitted an NDA for oral sulopenem for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections in adult women, which has been accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications. For more information, please visit http://iterumtx.com.

Investor Contact:

Judy Matthews

Chief Financial Officer

312-778-6073

IR@iterumtx.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.