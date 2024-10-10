VesselBot Reveals Dramatic Shift in US-China Trade Patterns, Highlighting Mexico's Emerging Role

VesselBot logo

VesselBot report reveals major US-China trade shift: 61.5% surge in China-Mexico trade, suggesting tariff workaround.

ATHENS, GREECE, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VesselBot, a leading provider of Supply Chain emissions intelligence and data analytics, released a comprehensive report titled "The Mexico Factor: Evaluating Data Trends in US-China Trade Relations." The report reveals a significant transformation in trade dynamics between the United States and China, with Mexico emerging as a key intermediary. This shift comes in response to ongoing tariff tensions that have reshaped global supply chains since 2018.

The report leverages VesselBot's extensive data repository and advanced analytics to uncover several key findings:

1. Surge in China-Mexico Trade: Container imports from China to Mexico saw a staggering 61.5% year-over-year increase in TEU volume for January-June 2024.

2. Mexican Ports Boom: Manzanillo and Lázaro Cárdenas ports experienced unprecedented growth, with Lázaro Cárdenas reporting a 200% increase in container volume.

3. US Import Shift: As Chinese exports to the US dropped sharply in early 2024, Mexico's imports from China skyrocketed, suggesting a potential tariff circumvention strategy.

4. Cross-Border Logistics Impact: VesselBot's comprehensive data reveals intensified truck traffic between Mexico and the US, with Houston emerging as a top destination for these shipments.

5. Environmental Concerns: The report includes a detailed CO2 emissions analysis of the increased cross-border truck traffic, highlighting urgent sustainability challenges.

"Our latest report provides crucial insights into the evolving global trade landscape," said Constantine Komodromos, CEO & Founder of VesselBot. "By combining sea and road shipment data with our proprietary transportation network and logistics database, we've uncovered trends that are reshaping international commerce."

This analysis comes at a critical juncture in global trade. The current environment faces potential shifts due to various factors including proposed policy changes, geopolitical tensions, and climate-related disruptions, all of which can significantly impact trading patterns both operationally and in terms of sustainability. Businesses continue to grapple with the effects of tariff policies implemented since 2018, which have affected over $380 billion worth of trade, resulting in tariffs amounting to $79 billion based on implementation-time trade levels. In response, companies have been compelled to seek alternative manufacturing locations and trade routes to mitigate tariff impacts.

VesselBot's unique ability to track product types, analyze customs data, and model emissions with precision, offers a comprehensive view of the complex interplay between geopolitics, economics, and logistics.

The full report, "The Mexico Factor: Evaluating Data Trends in US-China Trade Relations," is available on the VesselBot website.

VesselBot invites media inquiries and is available for interviews to discuss the report's findings.

About VesselBot

VesselBot pioneering technology company that brings transparency to value chain emissions through its groundbreaking Supply Chain Sustainability Platform. Leveraging sophisticated technology and supply chain expertise, VesselBot enables companies to accurately and efficiently calculate their carbon footprint across the entire value chain. This includes emissions from both purchased goods and transportation emissions from all modes (vessels, airplanes, trains, and trucks). By providing high-accuracy, primary, and modeled data throughout the value chain, VesselBot’s platform facilitates compliance with ESG regulations while helping organizations optimize their entire supply chain network, improve operational efficiencies, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Legal Disclaimer:

