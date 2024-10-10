Key executive hires at WellStat poised to accelerate growth

Strategic appointments in fast-growing PropTech market drives innovation in building sustainability and energy performance

New York, NY, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellStat, a leader in energy management and indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions for commercial real estate, announces the expansion of its leadership team. These appointments underscore the company’s growing focus on optimizing building performance and delivering advanced PropTech solutions, including demand response systems and tenant billing, that directly address customers' evolving needs.

The executive team, led by Chief Executive Officer Dave Brown, includes Vivek Sanan as Chief Product Officer, and Zheng Yan as Chief Commercial Officer. This leadership team brings a wealth of experience in technology, product innovation, financial services, and business transformation to accelerate WellStat’s mission to help building owners and managers improve operational efficiency while contributing to sustainability goals.

WellStat empowers building operators through real-time monitoring and actionable data, helping to reduce operational costs, enhance air quality, and create healthier working environments. More than 442 million square feet of managed property are already benefiting from significant improvements in energy efficiency and sustainability driven by WellStat technology. Its tenant billing solutions further address building management challenges by offering property managers automated and transparent billing processes. Beyond supporting building operators, WellStat’s solutions help reduce emissions and contribute to grid reliability and resiliency, addressing challenges posed by aging infrastructure. Widely adopted by leading commercial real estate companies, WellStat has established a strong foothold in North American markets and is poised for further expansion into new global markets.

“With the additions of Vivek and Zheng, we are entering an exciting new chapter for WellStat,” said Brown. “Our focus is on giving our customers the tools they need to optimize building performance, reduce energy consumption, and create healthier, more sustainable environments.”



With over 25 years of experience in technology and business leadership, Brown brings expertise in driving large-scale transformations and operational growth. His vision for WellStat is to expand the company’s platform capabilities, enabling customers to achieve operational excellence through significantly improving building performance.



"WellStat is committed to providing solutions that deliver measurable results and long-term value. Our customers are looking for practical, data-driven ways to enhance building operations, and we’re focused on helping them achieve their goals,” continued Brown.

With years of product innovation and technology expertise gained in multiple industry sectors, Sanan will lead the next phase in the development of WellStat’s product portfolio to address the real-world needs of property managers and building operators.

“I’m thrilled to join WellStat and contribute to the company's mission of delivering cutting-edge solutions. My focus will be on fostering innovation to drive our product strategy forward and advance our roadmap to ensure we remain responsive to market needs,” said Sanan.

Yan will leverage his extensive expertise in strategic planning, business development, and sales transformation to guide WellStat’s efforts in expanding market reach, delivering measurable value to customers through innovative solutions.

Yan commented, “This is a significant time in our industry. WellStat’s advanced PropTech solutions will empower our customers to streamline operations, reduce emissions, and drive business growth. I am looking forward to driving WellStat’s expansion into new markets and business opportunities.”



About WellStat

WellStat is a leading PropTech company transforming energy management and indoor air quality (IAQ) for commercial real estate. Through advanced data analytics, IoT integration, and smart building solutions, WellStat helps its customers reduce operational costs, reduce emissions, improve grid reliability, meet sustainability targets, and enhance occupant well-being. Guided by a customer-focused leadership team, WellStat delivers innovative tools that optimize building performance, improve air quality, and create healthier, more efficient environments. The WellStat platform integrates seamlessly with Building Management Systems (BMS) ecosystems, supporting customizable alerts, reporting, and tenant billing, to enable efficient, data-driven decision-making. Trusted by some of the largest names in real estate, WellStat’s platform offers real-time insights that help property owners and managers make informed decisions, driving sustainable, cost-effective operations that benefit both businesses and their occupants.

To learn more about WellStat, visit our website at www.wellstat.io and follow us on LinkedIn.







