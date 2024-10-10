Global Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The HbA1c testing market has grown rapidly, rising from $1.66 billion in 2023 to $1.83 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 10.4%. Growth is driven by rising diabetes prevalence, awareness programs, government initiatives, healthcare infrastructure development, and increased adoption of point-of-care testing.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market is expected to grow rapidly, reaching $2.74 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 10.6%. The market's growth is driven by rising lifestyle diseases, preventive healthcare focus, and personalized medicine. Trends include advancements in non-invasive testing, telehealth expansion, and integration with digital health platforms.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18632&type=smp

Growth Driver of The Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Market

The growing prevalence of diabetes is expected to drive the growth of the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market. Diabetes is a chronic medical condition characterized by the body’s inability to properly regulate blood glucose levels due to insufficient insulin production or insulin resistance. The rising cases of diabetes are influenced by poor dietary habits, particularly high consumption of processed foods and sugary beverages, along with sedentary lifestyles marked by limited physical activity. Additionally, the aging population and family history of diabetes increase the risk of developing the condition. HbA1c testing is utilized to monitor long-term blood glucose control in individuals with diabetes by measuring the average blood sugar level over the past 2-3 months.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hemoglobin-a1c-hba1c-testing-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market are Roche Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Tosoh Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Beckman Coulter Inc, Sysmex Corporation, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc, ARKRAY Inc, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Agappe Diagnostics Ltd, SEKISUI Diagnostics LLC, Helena Laboratories, Transasia Bio Medicals Ltd, EKF Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech plc, HemoCue AB, CPC Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, PTS Diagnostics, Menarini Diagnostics srl, Diazyme Laboratories Inc, Osang HealthCare Co Ltd, Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Market Size?

In the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market, major players are focusing on the development of automated HbA1c analyzers utilizing high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) technology. This advanced method enhances accuracy and efficiency in diabetes diagnosis and monitoring, providing critical insights for managing long-term glucose control in diabetic patients.

How Is The Global Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Laboratory Based Testing, Point Of Care (PoC) Testing

2) By Product Type: Instruments, Reagents, Kits

3) By Technology: Immunoassays, Chromatography, Enzymatic Assays, Boronate Affinity Chromatography, High Performance Liquid Chromatography, Other Technologies

4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Homecare Settings, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Market

North America was the largest region in the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Market Definition

Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing measures the percentage of hemoglobin with glucose attached, reflecting average blood glucose levels over the past 2 to 3 months. This test is vital for monitoring long-term glucose control in diabetic patients and diagnosing diabetes and prediabetes.

Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market size, drivers and trends, hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) testing market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

GMO Testing Market 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gmo-testing-global-market-report

Global Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Opportunities And Strategies Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-health-care-and-residential-nursing-care-services-market

Enteric Disease Testing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enteric-disease-testing-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including a Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.