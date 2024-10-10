Kitchen Robotics And Automation Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.92 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.5%

Kitchen Robotics And Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Kitchen Robotics And Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The kitchen robotics and automation market has expanded rapidly, growing from $2.38 billion in 2023 to $2.63 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 10.4%. Growth drivers include increasing consumer demand, technological advancements, rising labor costs, evolving consumer lifestyles, regulatory support, improved affordability, and strategic partnerships.

The kitchen robotics and automation market is projected to expand rapidly, reaching $3.92 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.5%. Drivers include customization, environmental concerns, health trends, urbanization, enhanced user experiences, and the impact of global pandemics. Trends include AI-powered cooking assistance, modular systems, robotics in food delivery, augmented reality, voice/gesture control, blockchain for food traceability, and collaborative robotics.

The uptick in kitchen remodeling activities is likely to drive the growth of the kitchen robotics and automation market ahead. Kitchen remodeling involves renovating and enhancing kitchen spaces, often updating appliances, cabinets, countertops, and other features to improve functionality. The increase in kitchen remodeling activities is fueled by homeowners' desires for modern, functional spaces and the growing popularity of home improvement shows that inspire renovations. Kitchen robotics and automation contribute to this remodeling trend by enhancing efficiency, reducing labor costs, and offering advanced functionalities, making modern kitchens more user-friendly and innovative.

Major companies operating in the kitchen robotics and automation market are ABB Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, KUKA Robotics Corporation, Stäubli International AG., Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc., Yaskawa Motoman Robotics, Universal Robots A/S, Tovala Inc., Brava Home Inc., Picnic Works Inc, Teforia Inc., Applied Robotics Inc., Bartesian Inc., Instant Brands Inc., Karakuri Ltd., PicoBrew Inc., Drop Kitchen Inc., Chowbotics Ltd, Suvie Inc., Moley Robotics Ltd, Hestan Cue Inc.

Companies in the kitchen robotics and automation market are focused on creating advanced robotic kitchen solutions. These innovations enhance operational efficiency, reduce labor costs, maintain consistent food quality, and improve workplace safety in the food service industry by automating various culinary tasks.

1) By Product Type: Collaborative, Cylindrical, Articulated, Other Product Types

2) By Automation Level: Semiautomatic, Fully Automatic

3) By End-User: Commercial, Residential

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Kitchen Robotics And Automation Market

North America was the largest region in the kitchen robotics and automation market in 2023. The regions covered in the kitchen robotics and automation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Kitchen Robotics And Automation Market Definition

Kitchen robotics and automation involve the integration of advanced technology and robotic systems for cooking and food preparation tasks. These systems, which include robotic arms and AI-driven software, enhance efficiency, precision, and consistency in culinary environments.

