Fishmeal And Fish Oil Market Valuation to Climb to USD 13.8 Billion by 2034, Growing at 5.8% CAGR Until 2034: Future Market Insights, Inc.

A key driver for the fish-derived ingredients market in the USA is the rising per-capita consumption of dietary supplements and poultry products. Increasing health consciousness among Americans, particularly regarding omega-3 supplements that support heart health and cognitive function, is fueling this growth.

NEWARK, DEL, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fishmeal and fish oil market is estimated at USD 7.8 billion by the year 2024 and is projected to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2034, with sales growing at a robust CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



In response to increasing demand, many manufacturers in the fishmeal and fish oil industry are focusing on expanding production capabilities and adopting advanced processing technologies. Strategic partnerships and innovations are being pursued to secure a year-round supply of raw materials.

Additionally, most producers have embraced sustainable practices, utilizing waste and by-product fish to meet growing global demand while adhering to environmental regulations.

The global fishmeal and fish oil industry has witnessed significant shifts in its competitive dynamics, driven by increasing fish consumption, heightened focus on nutrition by aquaculture product manufacturers, and advancements in research aimed at boosting marine production efficiency.

Various factors propelling the demand for fishmeal & fish oil include:

• Fish meal and fish oil have numerous nutritional benefits and are also main sources of omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, which are now widely recognized as important factors in human health.

• Steadily increasing use of fishmeal and fish oil in swine and poultry diets, as well as improved aquaculture productivity and environmental performance, is elevating farm standardization levels.

• Fish meal in the pharmaceutical sector is primarily used as a raw material in the preparation of certain antibiotics. The use of fish oil in the pharmaceutical industry improves memory and protects against mental illnesses such as bipolar disorder.

• The fish oil and feed market is driven by research and development efforts aimed at improving procurement practices and streamlining the industry's entire value chain in the long run.

• Soaring innovation in the fishmeal & fish oil market, as well as technological advancements that improve the efficiency of fishmeal & fish oil, have contributed to the market's growth in recent years.

• Fish oil established a new trend, capturing the health market. As the aquaculture and agribusiness industries grow, so will the fish feed and oil market during the forecast period

Key Takeaways from the Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period.

By 2034, the sales value is expected to be worth USD 13.8 billion.

Increased product innovation and demand for new products with nutritional balance are expected to boost sales.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global consumption.

“The global Fishmeal and Fish Oil Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising demand for aquaculture and livestock feed. Increasing awareness of the nutritional benefits of omega-3 fatty acids and sustainable sourcing practices further fuels market expansion. This industry is expected to witness continued innovation in extraction and processing technologies”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Country wise Insights

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 USA 4.2% China 5.7% Norway 3.8%

How is Aquaculture Propelling Growth in This Market?

The production of fishmeal and fish oil is projected to grow moderately in the upcoming years owing to the better utilization of by-products from the fish processing industry, as well as the rapid development of other raw material sources, such as krill, algae, and insects. The ongoing expansion of the aquaculture industry is also expected to drive the demand for fish and animal feed additives in future years.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the contribution of aquaculture to global fish production may continue to grow and surpass that of fisheries by 2024. The maintainable intensification of aquaculture is expected to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the fishmeal and fish oil market in the coming years.

The expansion of the retail market and changes in the food consumption pattern of consumers are also expected to augment the growth. In addition to that, the high demand for fish in the dietary nutrition industry for the production of omega-3 supplements is anticipated to augment the fish oil omega-3 market. However, the rising utilization of substitute feed ingredients and microbial contamination of the aqua feed may challenge the growth of the fish feed and oil market in the near future. Aquaculture has been in focus for the use of alternative sources of proteins in animal feed, and the development of these may obstruct the growth of the fishmeal and fish oil market.

Key Industry Highlights on Fishmeal And Fish Oil Market

Here are some key industry highlights for the fishmeal and fish oil market:

Market Growth: The fishmeal and fish oil market is witnessing significant growth, driven by increasing demand in aquaculture, livestock feed, and pet food industries. Aquaculture Demand: Rising global seafood consumption and the expansion of aquaculture practices are primary factors fueling demand for fishmeal and fish oil, as they are vital ingredients for fish feed. Sustainability Concerns: The industry faces pressure to adopt sustainable fishing practices, with growing emphasis on sourcing fishmeal and fish oil from responsible fisheries and ensuring minimal environmental impact. Nutritional Benefits: Fishmeal and fish oil are recognized for their high protein content and omega-3 fatty acids, leading to their increased usage in dietary supplements and functional foods. Technological Advancements: Innovations in processing techniques are enhancing the quality and nutritional profile of fishmeal and fish oil, making them more appealing to consumers and producers alike. Regional Insights: Major producers of fishmeal and fish oil include countries like Peru, Chile, and the United States, with specific regional regulations and climate conditions affecting production levels. Price Volatility: The market experiences price fluctuations due to factors such as raw material availability, regulatory changes, and global demand-supply dynamics. Health and Wellness Trends: Growing awareness of the health benefits associated with omega-3 fatty acids is boosting the market for fish oil in dietary supplements and functional food sectors.

Challenges of Fishmeal And Fish Oil Market

Here are some key challenges facing the fishmeal and fish oil market:

Overfishing and Sustainability Concerns: Unsustainable fishing practices lead to depletion of fish stocks, raising ethical and environmental concerns and prompting regulations that restrict fishing. Competition from Alternative Proteins: The rise of plant-based proteins and synthetic alternatives poses a threat to the traditional fishmeal and fish oil market, as consumers seek sustainable and health-conscious options. Regulatory Pressure: Increasing environmental regulations and sustainability standards can impact production processes and increase compliance costs for fishmeal and fish oil manufacturers. Price Volatility: Fluctuations in fish prices due to market dynamics, weather conditions, and geopolitical factors can lead to instability in the fishmeal and fish oil market. Supply Chain Disruptions: Global events, such as pandemics or geopolitical tensions, can disrupt supply chains, affecting availability and increasing costs of raw materials. Consumer Awareness and Preferences: Growing consumer awareness of the environmental impact of fish sourcing can lead to demand for more sustainably sourced fishmeal and fish oil products.

Leading Manufacturers

Austevoll Seafood ASA

Colpex International SAC

Corpesca S.A.

Corporacion Pesquera Inca S.A.C.

Croda International PLC

FF Skagen A/S

FMC Corporation

Gc Rieber Oil

Marvesa Holding NV

Mukka Sea Foods Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Oceana Group Ltd.

Omega Protein Corporation

Orizon S.A.

Pesquera Exalmar S.A.A.

Pioneer Fishing

Scoular Company

SURSAN

Tasa

TripleNine Group A/S



Key Segments of the Report

By Source:

In this segment Salmon & Trout, Marine Fish, Crustaceans, Tilapia, Carps are included in the report

By Application:

Various applications like Aquaculture & Aquatic Feeds, Land Animal Feeds and Livestock, Agriculture and Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements are considered in the report

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania

German Translation

Der weltweite Markt für Fischmehl und Fischöl wird bis zum Jahr 2024 auf 7,8 Mrd. USD geschätzt und wird bis 2034 voraussichtlich 13,8 Mrd. USD erreichen, wobei der Umsatz im Prognosezeitraum mit einer robusten CAGR von 5,8 % wachsen wird.

Als Reaktion auf die steigende Nachfrage konzentrieren sich viele Hersteller in der Fischmehl- und Fischölindustrie auf die Erweiterung der Produktionskapazitäten und die Einführung fortschrittlicher Verarbeitungstechnologien. Strategische Partnerschaften und Innovationen werden verfolgt, um eine ganzjährige Versorgung mit Rohstoffen zu sichern.

Darüber hinaus haben sich die meisten Produzenten für nachhaltige Praktiken entschieden und nutzen Abfälle und Fisch als Nebenprodukte, um die wachsende weltweite Nachfrage zu befriedigen und gleichzeitig die Umweltvorschriften einzuhalten.

Die globale Fischmehl- und Fischölindustrie hat erhebliche Veränderungen in ihrer Wettbewerbsdynamik erlebt, die durch den steigenden Fischkonsum, den verstärkten Fokus der Hersteller von Aquakulturprodukten auf die Ernährung und Fortschritte in der Forschung zur Steigerung der Effizienz der Meeresproduktion angetrieben werden.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Fischmehl- und Fischölmarkt

· Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt im gesamten Prognosezeitraum mit einer CAGR von 5,8 % wachsen wird.

· Bis 2034 soll der Verkaufswert 13,8 Milliarden US-Dollar betragen.

· Es wird erwartet, dass die zunehmende Produktinnovation und die Nachfrage nach neuen Produkten mit ausgewogenem Nährwert den Umsatz ankurbeln werden.

· Es wird erwartet, dass der asiatisch-pazifische Raum den weltweiten Konsum dominieren wird.

"Der globale Markt für Fischmehl und Fischöl verzeichnet ein erhebliches Wachstum, angetrieben durch die steigende Nachfrage nach Aquakultur- und Viehfutter. Das zunehmende Bewusstsein für die ernährungsphysiologischen Vorteile von Omega-3-Fettsäuren und nachhaltige Beschaffungspraktiken treiben die Marktexpansion weiter voran. Es wird erwartet, dass diese Branche weitere Innovationen bei den Extraktions- und Verarbeitungstechnologien erleben wird", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner für Food & Beverages bei Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Länderspezifische Einblicke

Länder CAGR 2024 bis 2034 USA 4.2 % China 5.7 % Norwegen 3.8 %

Wichtige Branchenhighlights auf dem Markt für Fischmehl und Fischöl

Hier sind einige wichtige Branchenhighlights für den Markt für Fischmehl und Fischöle:

1. Marktwachstum: Der Markt für Fischmehl und Fischöl verzeichnet ein erhebliches Wachstum, das durch die steigende Nachfrage in der Aquakultur-, Viehfutter- und Tiernahrungsindustrie angetrieben wird.

2. Nachfrage nach Aquakulturen: Der weltweit steigende Verbrauch von Meeresfrüchten und die Ausweitung der Aquakulturpraktiken sind die Hauptfaktoren, die die Nachfrage nach Fischmehl und Fischöl ankurbeln, da sie wichtige Bestandteile für Fischfutter sind.

3. Nachhaltigkeitsbedenken: Die Branche steht unter dem Druck, nachhaltige Fischereipraktiken einzuführen, wobei der Schwerpunkt zunehmend auf der Beschaffung von Fischmehl und Fischöl aus verantwortungsvoller Fischerei und der Gewährleistung einer minimalen Umweltbelastung liegt.

4. Ernährungsphysiologische Vorteile: Fischmehl und Fischöl sind für ihren hohen Proteingehalt und ihre Omega-3-Fettsäuren bekannt, was zu ihrer vermehrten Verwendung in Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln und funktionellen Lebensmitteln führt.

5. Technologischer Fortschritt: Innovationen bei den Verarbeitungstechniken verbessern die Qualität und das Nährwertprofil von Fischmehl und Fischöl und machen sie für Verbraucher und Produzenten gleichermaßen attraktiver.

6. Regionale Einblicke: Zu den wichtigsten Produzenten von Fischmehl und Fischöl gehören Länder wie Peru, Chile und die Vereinigten Staaten, wobei spezifische regionale Vorschriften und klimatische Bedingungen das Produktionsniveau beeinflussen.

7. Preisvolatilität: Der Markt unterliegt Preisschwankungen aufgrund von Faktoren wie Rohstoffverfügbarkeit, regulatorischen Änderungen und der globalen Nachfrage-Angebots-Dynamik.

8. Gesundheits- und Wellness-Trends: Das wachsende Bewusstsein für die gesundheitlichen Vorteile von Omega-3-Fettsäuren kurbelt den Markt für Fischöl in Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln und funktionellen Lebensmitteln an.

Herausforderungen des Marktes für Fischmehl und Fischöl

Hier sind einige der wichtigsten Herausforderungen, mit denen der Markt für Fischmehl und Fischöl konfrontiert ist:

1. Überfischung und Nachhaltigkeitsbedenken: Nicht nachhaltige Fischereipraktiken führen zur Erschöpfung der Fischbestände, was ethische und ökologische Bedenken aufwirft und zu Vorschriften führt, die die Fischerei einschränken.

2. Konkurrenz durch alternative Proteine: Der Aufstieg pflanzlicher Proteine und synthetischer Alternativen stellt eine Bedrohung für den traditionellen Fischmehl- und Fischölmarkt dar, da die Verbraucher nach nachhaltigen und gesundheitsbewussten Optionen suchen.

3. Regulatorischer Druck: Zunehmende Umweltvorschriften und Nachhaltigkeitsstandards können sich auf die Produktionsprozesse auswirken und die Compliance-Kosten für Fischmehl- und Fischölhersteller erhöhen.

4. Preisvolatilität: Schwankungen der Fischpreise aufgrund von Marktdynamik, Wetterbedingungen und geopolitischen Faktoren können zu Instabilität auf dem Fischmehl- und Fischölmarkt führen.

5. Unterbrechungen der Lieferkette: Globale Ereignisse wie Pandemien oder geopolitische Spannungen können Lieferketten stören, die Verfügbarkeit beeinträchtigen und die Kosten für Rohstoffe erhöhen.

6. Bewusstsein und Vorlieben der Verbraucher: Das wachsende Bewusstsein der Verbraucher für die Umweltauswirkungen der Fischbeschaffung kann zu einer Nachfrage nach nachhaltigeren Fischmehl- und Fischölprodukten führen.

Führende Hersteller

Austevoll Seafood ASA

Colpex International SAC

Corpesca S.A.

Corporación Pesquera Inca S.A.C.

Croda International AG

FF Skagen A/S

FMC Gesellschaft

Gc Rieber Öl

Marvesa Holding NV

Mukka Sea Foods Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Oceana Group Ltd.

Omega Protein Corporation

Orizon S.A.

Pesquera Exalmar S.A.A.

Pionier der Fischerei

Scoular Unternehmen

SURSAN

Tasa

TripleNine Gruppe A/S



Wichtige Segmente des Berichts

Nach Quelle:

In diesem Segment sind Lachs & Forelle, Meeresfische, Krebstiere, Tilapia, Karpfen im Bericht enthalten

Nach Anwendung:

Verschiedene Anwendungen wie Aquakultur und Fischfutter, Landtierfutter und Viehzucht, Landwirtschaft und Düngemittel, Pharmazeutika und Nahrungsergänzungsmittel werden in dem Bericht berücksichtigt

Nach Region:

Die Branchenanalyse wurde in den wichtigsten Ländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Europas, des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas, Ostasiens, Südasiens und Ozeaniens durchgeführt

Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

