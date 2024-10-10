RCC BPO and Fusion CX Announce a 1,500 Employee Capacity Expansion in Belize

Grand New Office in Belize City Fusion CX Logo

This expansion further solidifies RCC BPO and Fusion CX’s position as the largest employer in Belize, creating meaningful job opportunities nationwide.

We are proud to support RCC BPO in this expansion and extend our gratitude to Prime Minister John Briceno for his commitment to advancing the IT and business process services industry in Belize.” — Kishore Saraogi, Co-Founder and Director of Fusion CX

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RCC BPO, Belize's premier business process outsourcing provider, in partnership with Fusion CX, announced a significant expansion of operations in Belize with a new location on Chetumal Street, which will accommodate up to 1,500 employees. Founded in 2005 as the first BPO in Belize, RCC BPO is proud to celebrate nearly two decades of leadership and innovation in the business process outsourcing industry.This expansion reinforces RCC BPO and Fusion CX’s status as the largest employer in Belize, providing meaningful job opportunities across the nation. With this latest addition, RCC BPO now boasts over 4,000 operational seats throughout Belize, further solidifying its commitment to delivering exceptional service to clients and fostering community engagement."I want to thank the honorable John Briceno, Prime Minister of Belize, for joining our facility’s inauguration ceremony, reflecting his focus on growing Belize's IT and business process services industry," said Nubia Ramirez, CEO of RCC BPO. "Our new facility on Chetumal Street represents a significant milestone for RCC BPO and our dedicated workforce. This expansion allows us to enhance our capacity to serve our clients and strengthens our commitment to providing meaningful employment opportunities in our communities."David Long, EVP of RCC BPO, added, "This expansion marks a pivotal moment in our journey. With Fusion CX's support, we can leverage advanced technologies and resources to enhance our service offerings and exceed our clients' expectations. We are excited about the growth opportunities ahead."RCC BPO operates nine strategic sites across key districts, including Belize City, Orange Walk, Cayo, and Dangriga. This presence ensures accessibility and fosters community engagement while enabling the company to deliver high-quality, cost-effective solutions tailored to its clients' unique needs.Kishore Saraogi, Co-Founder and Director of Fusion CX, remarked, "We are proud to support RCC BPO in this expansion and extend our gratitude to Prime Minister John Briceno for his commitment to advancing the IT and business process services industry in Belize. This expansion is a testament to our shared vision of providing unparalleled customer experience solutions and highlights the growing collaboration between India and Belize. Together, we will continue to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our clients."Pankaj Dhanuka, Co-Founder, CEO, and Director of Fusion CX, added, "This expansion reinforces our commitment to developing a robust workforce that can meet the evolving demands of the BPO industry. We believe that with RCC BPO's expertise and our combined resources, we can redefine the customer service landscape."As the BPO industry evolves, RCC BPO is committed to investing in advanced technologies and training programs that empower its workforce. This expansion will enhance the company’s ability to meet the growing demand for exceptional customer service across various sectors, including E-commerce, Telecommunications, Banking, and Healthcare. Earlier this year, Fusion CX announced a strategic investment in Belize.About RCC BPORCC BPO is Belize's premier business process outsourcing company, proudly leading the industry for nearly 20 years. With a robust workforce of over 2,000 employees fluent in English and Spanish, RCC BPO provides comprehensive omnichannel support - including voice, chat, email, and social media services. Our expertise spans customer service, sales, tech support, and operations support, primarily serving clients in North America. For more information, visit https://www.rccbpo.com About Fusion CXFusion CX, a transformational CX and business process outsourcing solutions provider, offers omnichannel consumer engagements in over 25 languages to over 250 clients worldwide. With a diverse global workforce of 14,000+ professionals, Fusion CX drives clients through exceptional customer service. With a portfolio of process automation solutions and services, the company leverages AI and ML to deliver next-gen customer experiences. Headquartered in Kolkata, India, Fusion CX operates over 30 delivery locations in the Americas, EMEA, and Southeast Asia. Explore more at https://www.fusioncx.com

