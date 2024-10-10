The New Release “Bluetooth” by Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea Ft. Becky G is Currently Streaming Across All Platforms

Bluetooth- Mariachi Divas Ft. Becky G Aniversario 25 - Mariachi Divas Mariachi Divas

This song embodies the evolution of our sound, blending the rich tradition of mariachi with the infectious energy of cumbia and modern Latin music.” — Cindy Shea

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The legendary multi-Grammy Award-winning ensemble Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea announced their new single “Bluetooth,” a musical masterpiece featuring Mexican American superstar Becky G. This unique collaboration was released on September 27th, 2024 as the leading single of the latest Mariachi Diva’s 25th-anniversary album “25 Aniversario,” being the first release via ADA Latin/Warner Music Group. “Bluetooth” was produced by Hector Guerrero, Adrian Pieragostino, Cindy Shea and written by Hector Guerrero, Adrian Pieragostino, Rebbeca Marie Gomez and Cindy Shea. It masterfully bridges contemporary pop with the deep-rooted essence of mariachi, creating a sound that transcends cultural and generational boundaries. This collaboration undoubtedly brings another exciting new chapter of artistic evolution for Mariachi Divas as one of the leading all-female Mariachi bands worldwide.The single “Bluetooth,” is a fresh and dynamic approach to Latin music, capturing the exhilarating rush of a spontaneous romantic connection, much like the effortless Bluetooth technology. With its vibrant rhythm and captivating lyrics, the song immediately hooks listeners by infusing them with its upbeat and infectious energy. Becky G’s remarkable vocals take center stage, seamlessly blending with the rich, traditional harmonies of Mariachi Divas. This single is not only a celebration of musical innovation but also an evident example of how Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea keeps evolving and revolutionizing mariachi music while preserving its timeless allure, leaving a lasting impression on listeners of all ages."Collaborating with Becky G on 'Bluetooth' has been an incredible experience, especially as we celebrate our 25th anniversary.” Cindy Shea, founder of Mariachi Divas mentions. “This song embodies the evolution of our sound, blending the rich tradition of mariachi with the infectious energy of cumbia and modern Latin music. We’re honored to share this moment with Becky, and we hope it resonates with audiences across all generations,” she adds.The single "Bluetooth" is now available on all streaming platforms and stands as the leading single from Mariachi Divas' 25th-anniversary album “25 Aniversario” available now on all streaming platforms.The single is available on Amazon Music, iTunes, Spotify, and all other digital outlets.For more information about Mariachi Divas, please visit:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mariachidivas/ IG: https://www.instagram.com/mariachidivas/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mariachidivasofficial Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyZtIoJWpm07ucsHsLc1_mw Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/4ZyskKB6GmoZeOR8C2cDZU?si=a50aa9f2872d40a7 Itunes: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/mariachi-divas-de-cindy-shea/319231732 Official Website: https://www.mariachidivas.com/ For Story Opportunities, please contact Trevino Enterprises at (818) 302-0030 or via email:Reyna@trevinoenterprises.net or Carlosp@trevinoenterprises.net###

