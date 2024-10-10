Container and Kubernetes Security Market Size is Set to Reach $8,242.0 million by 2030

Container and Kubernetes Security Market Size

The global container and Kubernetes security market is driven by rising cyberattacks, growing microservices use, and increasing hybrid cloud adoption.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global container and Kubernetes security market size was pegged at $714.0 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $8.24 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in vulnerabilities and cyberattacks, rise in popularity of microservices, and surge in adoption of hybrid cloud technology application drive the growth of the global container and Kubernetes security market. However, complexity in managing the cloud environment hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for cybersecurity across private and government sectors would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 331 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11797 Covid-19 scenario:The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the demand for cloud-based technology for data cybersecurity. The demand for hybrid cloud technology increased during the pandemic due to rise in adoption of work from home culture.However, the market witnessed several challenges due to lack of workforce and prolonged lockdown in several countries. Moreover, the disruption of supply chain hampered the market growth.The report segments the global container and Kubernetes security market on the basis of components, product, enterprises size, industry verticals, service type, and region.Based on components, the container security platform segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period.For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A11797 On the basis of enterprises size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market. However, the small and medium enterprises segment is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 28.3% from 2021 to 2030.The global container and Kubernetes security market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period.The global container and Kubernetes security market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Aqua Security, Alert Logic, Cloud Passage, Capsule8, Qualys, Nev Vector, Twist lock, Trend Micro, StackRox, and Sysdig.Key drivers of the market include the growing trend of cloud-native development, microservices architecture, and DevSecOps practices. Organizations are increasingly deploying containers in both on-premises and cloud environments, which amplifies the need for robust security solutions to protect against threats like privilege escalation, unauthorized access, and supply chain attacks. The evolving regulatory landscape around data protection and cybersecurity further drives the adoption of container security tools to ensure compliance.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/container-and-kubernetes-security-market/purchase-options Innovations in this market focus on providing real-time threat detection, automated security policies, and enhanced visibility into container workloads. Solutions often integrate with existing DevOps pipelines, ensuring security is part of the development lifecycle. Additionally, security vendors are focusing on reducing the complexity of managing security across distributed environments, offering centralized control and monitoring capabilities for Kubernetes clusters.As businesses continue to modernize their IT infrastructure, the Container and Kubernetes Security market is expected to grow rapidly. Major players in the market include vendors specializing in cloud-native security, traditional cybersecurity firms expanding their capabilities, and open-source tools that offer customizable security solutions for developers. With the increasing sophistication of cyber threats targeting containers and Kubernetes, investment in security tools is becoming a strategic priority for organizations worldwide.Other Trending Reports:1. Data Center Security Market Size Overview 2. Smart Home Security Market Size Overview About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 