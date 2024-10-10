Global Construction Lasers Market to Reach USD 3.3 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 4.4% CAGR.

Construction Lasers Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research has released a report titled Construction Lasers Market by Product (Rotary Laser Level, Line Laser Level, Plumb/Dot Laser Level, and Others) and Range (1ft to 100ft, 101ft to 200ft, and 201ft and above): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key trends, market dynamics, size, regional insights, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global construction lasers market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $3.3 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025.Download PDF Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4471 Market Drivers and ChallengesThe global construction lasers market is primarily driven by the growth in the construction industry and the rapid pace of urbanization worldwide. As cities expand, the demand for efficient construction tools, like lasers, continues to rise. However, the market faces challenges such as high initial costs, maintenance expenses, and safety concerns associated with laser usage. Despite these obstacles, increased investments in research and development, rising demand from emerging markets, and technological advancements are expected to create new opportunities for market players.Product Segmentation: Rotary Laser Levels to Lead by 2025In 2017, line laser levels accounted for more than one-third of the market share due to their widespread application in various construction activities. However, by 2025, rotary laser levels are expected to surpass line lasers in revenue, registering the fastest growth with a projected CAGR of 5.2%. Rotary laser levels are gaining popularity because they offer precision in complex measurements and are highly efficient for large-scale projects. The report also includes an analysis of plumb/dot laser levels and other specialized laser tools.For More Information: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/construction-lasers-market-to-reach-33-bn-globally-by-2025-at-44-cagr-says-allied-market-research-693463491.html Range Segment: 1ft to 100ft Range DominatesLasers with a range of 1ft to 100ft held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than half of the total revenue. Their popularity is driven by their ability to provide rapid, precise measurements at a lower cost per unit and reduced maintenance requirements. Meanwhile, lasers with a range of 201ft and above are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the increasing size of construction sites, which demand greater measurement capabilities. The report also evaluates the 101ft to 200ft range segment.Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads and Grows FastestThe Asia-Pacific region dominated the construction lasers market in 2017, contributing more than one-third of the global revenue. The region is expected to continue leading the market, registering the fastest CAGR of 5.7% through 2025. This growth is attributed to the rapid expansion of construction activities and the presence of key industry players in countries like China and India. Other regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, and the Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA) region.Key Industry PlayersMajor players in the construction lasers market include AdirPro, Hilti Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Kapro Industries Ltd., and Johnson Level & Tool Mfg. Co., Inc. These companies are leveraging strategies like new product launches, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their market presence and drive innovation.

