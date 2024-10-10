Complex Thoughts by Excel Dryer and Artists for Humanity Wins Bronze in A' Bathroom and Sanitary Ware Awards

Complex Thoughts

Innovative hand dryer design recognized for merging functionality, aesthetics, and social responsibility in the sanitary ware industry

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected design competitions, has announced that Complex Thoughts, a hand dryer designed by Excel Dryer and Artists for Humanity , has been awarded the Bronze A' Design Award in the Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the design's exceptional creativity, functionality, and positive impact within the sanitary ware industry.Complex Thoughts showcases the importance of innovative design in the sanitary ware sector, demonstrating how a functional product can be transformed into a work of art that enhances the restroom environment. By seamlessly integrating aesthetics and utility, this design addresses the needs of both users and facility managers, setting a new standard for hand dryers in commercial spaces.The award-winning design features a unique retrofit kit that allows commercial hand dryers to be customized with artwork created by teen artists from Artists for Humanity. Utilizing Excel Dryer's proprietary digital image technology, the artwork is transferred onto the dryer cover, creating a visually striking and engaging product. The design not only improves the restroom experience but also supports emerging artists and fosters community collaboration.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a testament to Excel Dryer and Artists for Humanity's commitment to pushing the boundaries of sanitary ware design. By combining functionality, aesthetics, and social responsibility, Complex Thoughts has the potential to inspire future innovations in the industry, encouraging designers and manufacturers to consider the broader impact of their products.Complex Thoughts was designed by Richard Frank, Jason Talbot, Takii Samuels, Evelyn Trans, Lydia Disla, Samuel Quintin, Stephanie Wu, Jenny Nguyen, JingYi Li, Maradia Rene, Samantha Shave, William Gagnon, Joshua Griffing, Debbie Frangie, Justin Kohut, Chris DeGray, Excel Dryer and Artists for Humanity.Interested parties may learn more about the design at the following URL:About Excel Dryer and Artists for HumanityExcel Dryer manufactures the touchless line of high-speed XLERATORHand Dryers worldwide for hygienic, cost-effective, and sustainable hand drying. The XLERATOR reduces facilities hand drying expenses by 95% versus paper towels, while eliminating their labor, maintenance, and waste. Combined with the most options and complete line of accessories including an electrostatic HEPA Filtration (eHEPA) System proven to remove 99.999% of viruses from the airstream, the best hand drying solution can be designed for any restroom environment. Excel Dryer and Artists for Humanity is based in the United States of America.About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer manufactures the finest American-made, touchless hand dryers and accessories to help commercial facilities create a hygienic restroom environment. Their products created the high-speed, energy-efficient hand dryer category, redefining the public perception of hand dryers and setting a new standard for performance, reliability, and sustainability. The company's safe, hygienic hand drying solutions provide an effective way to achieve completely dry hands, the top defense against the spread of germs.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution in the Bathroom Furniture and Sanitary Ware Design category. Winning designs are acknowledged for their innovative use of materials, ergonomic design, aesthetic appeal, functional efficiency, environmental impact, durability, ease of installation, user comfort, water conservation, hygiene considerations, and cost-effectiveness. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes exceptional products and projects across various industries. With a mission to promote superior design and benefit society, the award celebrates creativity, innovation, and the potential for design to make a positive global impact. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer review process by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving designs are recognized. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award continues to inspire and drive advancement in the design world.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at https://sanitarywareaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.