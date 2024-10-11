Virtual Currency Global Market 2024 To Reach $4.35 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.6%

The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The virtual currency market has grown rapidly, with a projected increase from $2.41 billion in 2023 to $2.71 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 12.5%. Factors contributing to this growth include the dominance of cryptocurrencies in developed countries, the need for efficient payment methods, major digital payment companies' involvement, rising institutional investments, and the utility and scarcity of digital coins.

The virtual currency market is set for rapid growth, anticipated to reach $4.35 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.6%. This growth is driven by a substantial increase in node counts, favorable government regulations, investments from private venture firms, growing acceptance of virtual currencies in consumer businesses, and rising blockchain technology usage. Major trends include the adoption of digital currencies like e-RMB, the introduction of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the emergence of new cryptocurrencies, advancements in blockchain technology, and investment in innovative startups.

The rising demand for digital payments is anticipated to drive the growth of the virtual currency market in the future. Digital payments involve any electronic monetary transaction. The increasing adoption of digital payments is motivated by their convenience, security, and speed compared to traditional methods. Digital payment systems facilitate the acceptance of virtual currency by offering seamless and secure transaction methods that integrate with various digital wallets and platforms.

Key players in the market include Binance Inc., Xilinx Inc., Coinbase Inc., Robinhood Inc., Gemini Space Station LLC, Bitstamp Inc., Bit fury Group Limited, Bitpay Inc., Elliptic Inc., Block.one Inc., Bit Go Inc., Xapo Holdings Limited, Bit Main Technologies Holding, Coinjar Inc., Cointelegraph Inc., Gocoin Inc., Millipay Systems, Safello Inc., Unicoin DcX, HTX Global.

Leading companies in the virtual currency market are focusing on the development of institutional-grade financial infrastructure to bolster security and support digital asset integration. These advanced systems are tailored to meet the rigorous security, compliance, and operational requirements of institutional investors, reinforcing the industry’s credibility and reliability.

1) By Type: Centralized Virtual Currency, Decentralized Virtual Currency

2) By Component: Hardware, Software

3) By Usage: Trading, E-Commerce And Retail, Remittance, Payment, Other Usages

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Virtual Currency Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Virtual Currency Market Definition

Virtual currency refers to a digital or virtual form of currency secured by cryptography, operating independently of any central authority, such as a government. Typically existing on distributed ledger technologies like blockchain, virtual currencies are used for various online transactions.

Virtual Currency Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global virtual currency market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Virtual Currency Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on virtual currency market size, virtual currency market drivers and trends, virtual currency market major players and virtual currency market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

