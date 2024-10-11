Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Global Market 2024 To Reach $24.27 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.9%

The Business Research Company

Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vacation ownership (timeshare) market has also grown steadily, forecasted to grow from $16.60 billion in 2023 to $17.90 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.8%. This growth is fueled by rising travel demand, higher disposable incomes, more flexible timeshare options, improved marketing, and increasing trust in reputable brands.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The vacation ownership (timeshare) market is expected to witness strong growth, aiming for $24.27 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.9%. The anticipated growth can be linked to increasing interest in sustainable vacation ownership options, a focus on attracting younger generations with flexible offerings, personalized vacation experiences, more remote work opportunities encouraging longer stays, and enhancements to the ownership experience. Major trends include improved technology for seamless bookings and management, the integration of health and wellness facilities, advancements in customer support, and the use of virtual reality for property showcases.

Growth Driver Of The Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market

A growing focus on health and wellness are contributing to the increase in international tourism. Vacation ownership enhances international tourism by offering affordable, prepaid vacation options that encourage repeat visits to diverse locations.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Marriott Ownership Resorts Inc., Grupo Vidanta, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., Travel + Leisure Co., Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., Westgate Resorts, Intrawest Resort Club Group, Bluegreen/Big Cedar Vacations LLC, RCI (Resort Condominiums International), Diamond Resorts International Inc, Interval International Inc., Grand Pacific Resorts, Welk Resort Group, Silverleaf Resorts Inc., Shell Vacations Club, Disney Vacation Development LLC, Anantara Vacation Club, Karma Resorts Pte Ltd, Raintree Vacation Club.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Growth?

Companies in the vacation ownership (timeshare) market are adopting strategic partnerships to develop advanced software that facilitates the easy distribution of timeshare-by-owner supplies for the first time. These collaborations combine resources and expertise, fostering innovative solutions that support growth and create a competitive edge in the timeshare industry.

How Is The Global Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Fixed-Week Ownership, Floating-Week Ownership, Points-Based Ownership

2) By Location: Beach Resorts, Mountain Resorts, Urban Areas, Theme Park Resorts

3) By Ownership Model: Deeded Ownership, Right-To-Use Contract

4) By Application: Private, Group

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Definition

Vacation ownership, or timeshare, involves individuals purchasing the right to use a vacation property for a designated period annually, enabling access to luxury accommodations at a fraction of full ownership costs. Timeshares often include various amenities and locations through exchange networks, providing predictable vacation experiences.

Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global vacation ownership (timeshare) market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on vacation ownership (timeshare) market size, vacation ownership (timeshare) market drivers and trends, vacation ownership (timeshare) market major players and vacation ownership (timeshare) market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

