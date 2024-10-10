Managed Transportation Services Global Market 2024 To Reach $25.72 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 18.5%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Managed Transportation Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The managed transportation services market has expanded rapidly, growing from $11.03 billion in 2023 to $13.03 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 18.2%. This growth is largely driven by the rise of e-commerce, increasing fuel costs, higher transportation management expenses, greater demand for flexible transportation solutions, and improvements in transportation network optimization.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Managed Transportation Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The market is anticipated to reach $25.72 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.5%. The growth will be driven by increased demand for real-time freight visibility, scalable transportation solutions, and digital transformation. Trends include AI and machine learning adoption, blockchain integration, and omnichannel logistics.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Managed Transportation Services Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver of The Managed Transportation Services Market

The managed transportation services market is predicted to grow alongside the expanding manufacturing sector. This sector consists of industries engaged in producing goods by transforming raw materials into finished products using machinery and labor. The growth of manufacturing is driven by the implementation of automated systems and robotics, global trade agreements, enhanced international relations, and improvements in transportation infrastructure. Managed transportation services enhance manufacturing processes by providing expertise, technology, and strategic solutions to optimize logistics operations, resulting in cost savings, improved efficiency, greater visibility, and enhanced risk management.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

Which Market Players Are Driving The Managed Transportation Services Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the managed transportation services market are UPS Supply Chain Solutions, FedEx Supply Chain, Oracle Corporation, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, SAP SE, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., GEODIS, Ryder Systems Inc., Schneider National Inc., GlobalTranz, XPO Logistics Inc., Penske Logistics, Livingston International, Descartes Systems Group, Uber Freight LLC, MIQ Logistics, Aptean, Practical Law, Endicia, CLX Logistics LLC, Amber Road Inc., BluJay Solution, DHL Supply Chain, Supply Chain Brain

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Managed Transportation Services Market Size?

The managed transportation services sector is witnessing the development of visual AI technology, which optimizes logistics operations. This advanced technology processes and analyzes visual information from images and videos, enabling autonomous insights and task execution to improve operational efficiency.

How Is The Global Managed Transportation Services Market Segmented?

1) By Service Type: Planning And Optimization, Execution And Operations, Freight Audit And Payment, Reporting And Analytics, Consulting Services

2) By Application: Roadways, Railways, Waterways, Airways

3) By End Use Industry: Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Automotive, E-Commerce, Other End Use Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Managed Transportation Services Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the managed transportation services market in 2023. The regions covered in the managed transportation services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Managed Transportation Services Market Definition

Managed transportation services (MTS) involve outsourced logistics solutions provided by third-party providers aimed at optimizing transportation operations. These services encompass planning, executing, and monitoring transportation activities, leveraging technology and expertise to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve supply chain performance.

Managed Transportation Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global managed transportation services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Managed Transportation Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on managed transportation services market size, drivers and trends, managed transportation services market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

