Intellect announces the global launch of eMACH.ai Cloud for Wholesale Banking

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking division of Intellect Design Arena Ltd, proudly announces the global launch of eMACH.ai Cloud for Wholesale Banking. This first principle based pioneering platform is designed to empower wholesale banks with a comprehensive suite of integrated services, tailored to meet the complex needs of corporate clients across diverse industries, while enabling banks to modernise and scale their operations efficiently.

Wholesale banks, faced with evolving client demands, competitive pressures and regulatory challenges, require agile and future-ready solutions. eMACH.ai Cloud for Wholesale Banking responds to these demands by offering a unified end-to-end platform going beyond traditional banking, covering full spectrum of services across cash management, trade finance, corporate lending, deposits, cards, treasury, brokerage, and foreign exchange, eliminating the need for multiple systems.

The platform is built to assist wholesale banks unlock new revenue opportunities, streamline operations and accelerate time-to-market for new products. It is an all-encompassing solution that ensures banks can maintain their competitive edge while meeting regulatory compliance and addressing Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.

Key Features & Benefits of eMACH.ai Cloud for Wholesale Banking:

- Single Unified System: ai Cloud integrates all wholesale banking needs into one seamless platform thereby eliminating the inefficiencies associated with managing multiple disparate systems, ensuring that banks can streamline their operations and reduce technology overhead.

- Scalable and Industry-Specific: Designed to cater to the unique needs of diverse sectors, such as real estate, logistics, e-commerce, manufacturing and healthcare, the platform enables banks to offer tailored solutions that align with specific industry demands. This tailoring enhances client relationships and enables banks to deliver better financial services across sectors.

- Operational Efficiency and Cost Optimisation: By adopting ai Cloud, wholesale banks can significantly lower their operational costs through improved automation and process integration. The platform reduces the need for manual interventions and legacy system management, thereby improving efficiency and reducing operational risks.

- Revenue Growth and Capital Efficiency: The platform allows banks to enhance their non-interest income streams by enabling cross-selling and bundling of services. Banks can maximise value for clients by offering tailored financial products while capitalising on premium pricing strategies. The ability to provide a comprehensive range of services through a single unified system ensures optimal capital utilisation and improved revenue generation.

- Progressive Modernisation: The cloud-native platform supports continuous modernisation, allowing banks to scale and evolve their operations in response to market changes. It facilitates easy upgrades, ensuring that banks remain at the forefront of technological advancement without the need for disruptive overhauls.

- ESG and Sustainable Finance: With sustainability becoming a core focus for financial institutions globally, ai Cloud integrates features that support banks in meeting regulatory requirements and investing in ESG and Sustainable Finance. This capability allows banks to align their growth objectives with their sustainability commitments.

Manish Maakan, CEO of iGTB commented, “We are thrilled to introduce eMACH.ai Cloud for Wholesale Banking, a breakthrough platform that redefines the way wholesale banks operate. By delivering a unified, integrated solution, we are enabling banks to not only enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs but also to tap into new revenue streams and accelerate their growth ambitions. In today’s dynamic market, wholesale banks need agility, and eMACH.ai Cloud gives them the tools to deliver exceptional value to their clients while driving innovation in their business models.”

He added, “Our platform equips wholesale banks with everything they need to thrive in a complex financial ecosystem – from managing liquidity and meeting evolving compliance demands to achieving ESG targets and enabling sustainable finance. With eMACH.ai Cloud, banks can confidently embrace the future, secure in the knowledge that they have the most advanced technology at their disposal.”

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is an enterprise-grade financial technology leader, providing composable and intelligent solutions for futuristic global financial institutions across 57 countries. Intellect’s revolutionary First Principles Thinking-based Enterprise Connected Intelligence Platform, eMACH.ai, is the most comprehensive, composable, and intelligent open finance platform in the world. With an impressive array of 329 microservices, 535 events, and over 1757 APIs, eMACH.ai enables financial institutions to design and deploy future-ready technology solutions that provide a significant global competitive edge.

With three decades of domain expertise, Intellect offers a full spectrum of banking and insurance technology products through four lines of business: Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), IntellectAI and Digital Technology for Commerce (iDTC). Intellect is a pioneer in applying Design Thinking and our 8012 FinTech Design Center, the world’s first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking Principles, underscores our commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the ever-growing need for digital transformation. We proudly serve over 325+ customers worldwide, supported by a diverse workforce of solution architects and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs. For more information about Intellect, visit https://www.intellectdesign.com/

Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB) offers banks a single global ecosystem of consumerisation for liquidity, investments, deposits, cash management, cash pooling, cash forecasting, payments, virtual accounts, SME lending, corporate DDA, trade, and supply chain finance. The iGTB suite of transaction banking products, powered by the Contextual Banking Experience (CBX), a white-labeled Digital Engagement Banking Platform, is specially designed to enable corporate clients to make, move, and manage money. It enables banks to achieve their ambition of being the principal banker to their corporate customers. https://www.igtb.com

