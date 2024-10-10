PHILIPPINES, October 10 - Press Release

October 10, 2024 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the plea deal by Quiboloy co-accused Marissa Duenas Sa loob at labas ng bansa, palapit na nang palapit ang araw ng pagkamit ng hustisya para sa mga biktima ng krimen ni Apollo Quiboloy. The plea deal by Marissa Duenas - a reported long-trusted administrator of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) - with US authorities is a significant step towards securing accountability for Quiboloy's disturbingly long list of crimes here and abroad - which includes sexual abuse of minors, qualified human trafficking, child abuse and others. As chair of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, I also hope that Ms. Duenas - given her position in KOJC- would be open to participating in our continuing investigation on the various allegations of abuses and criminal acts by Quiboloy. Sana tulad ni Ms. Duenas, ay makipagtulungan na sa ating otoridad ang iba pang kapwa akusado ni Quiboloy. Sana ay pakinggan nila ang kanilang konsensya, at isiwalat na ang buong katotohanan at ang lahat ng kanilang nalalaman. I urge the Department of Justice to extend all necessary legal assistance to any co-accused or any other person willing to cooperate towards attaining justice for the many women, child, labor, and other victims of Quiboloy's crimes throughout the years. Dapat managot si Apollo Quiboloy, at ang kanyang mga kasabwat, sa kanilang pang-aabuso sa kababaihan, kabataan at iba pang bulnerableng miyembro ng lipunan.

