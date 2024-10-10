Global Gait Analyzer Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Gait Analyzer Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gait analyzer market has grown rapidly, increasing from $1.17 billion in 2023 to $1.29 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 10.1%. Growth is attributed to rising cases of age-related gait disorders, increasing neurological diseases, more road accidents, rising musculoskeletal issues, and developments in rehabilitation medicine.

The gait analyzer market is forecasted for rapid growth, reaching $1.92 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.5%. Growth factors include the emphasis on personalized medicine, accessibility of gait analysis, joint replacement procedures, and injury incidence. Key trends include AI integration, wearable analyzers, biomechanical analysis, and advanced gait monitoring technologies.

The increasing prevalence of bone-related issues is expected to boost the gait analyzer market. Bone-related conditions encompass various disorders affecting the structure and function of bones, which can arise from genetic factors, nutritional deficiencies, injuries, infections, and other health issues. The rise in such issues is linked to an aging population, sedentary lifestyles, and nutritional deficiencies. Gait analyzers are crucial for managing these conditions, offering accurate diagnosis, monitoring, personalized treatment, and overall improvements in quality of life.

Major companies operating in the gait analyzer market are Kistler Group, Movella Holdings Inc., Tekscan Inc., TSE Systems GmbH, BTS Bioengineering Corp., Delsys Inc., Noraxon USA Inc., BioSensics LLC, Advanced Mechanical Technology Inc., Motion Analysis Corporation, Qualisys AB, Zebris Medical GmbH, Medilogic GmbH, ProtoKinetics LLC, CIR Systems Inc., Eloi Podologie, Microgate Srl, Sensor Medica Srl, DIERS International GmbH, ReTiSense Inc.

The gait analyzer market is advancing with the development of innovative products such as in-shoe foot function and gait analysis systems. These tools provide real-time, precise data on foot mechanics and gait patterns, offering detailed insights that aid in clinical assessments and the optimization of athletic performance.

1) By Type: With Heart Rate Monitoring, Without Heart Rate Monitoring

2) By Age: Pediatric, Adult

3) By Application: Household, Commercial, Other Applications

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Gait analyzers are specialized systems for assessing human walking patterns to identify abnormalities and improve mobility. Used in medical, sports, and research settings, gait analysis provides valuable insights into walking mechanics, enabling better diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of conditions related to movement and posture.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Gait Analyzer Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gait analyzer market size, drivers and trends, market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

