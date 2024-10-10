Three Family Business-based Associations Join to Support Family Businesses, Create Stronger Voice on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three industry associations , the Specialty Tools & Fasteners Distributors Association, the American Bakers Association, and the National Shoe Retailers Association have signed on as new Family Enterprise USA Association Members, helping to give a stronger voice to America’s largest private employer, family businesses The 2,200-member strong Specialty Tools & Fasteners Distributors Association (STAFDA), founded in 1976 and based in Elm Grove, Wis., has member companies comprised of distributors, associate/manufacturers, publishing affiliates, manufacturer representatives, and agents in the tool and fastener distribution industries, a large percentage of which are generationally-owned family businesses.The American Bakers Association (ABA), based here, is the largest, most established, and diverse trade association for the commercial baking industry in the United States. ABA’s community includes more than 350 member companies, with many being family businesses. The group also represents over 1,200 commercial baking facilities and the larger baking industry supply chain.The National Shoe Retailers Association, and its 2800 members, represents independent, family-owned and operated shoe stores. The NSRA, located in Tucson, Ariz., have members primarily located in a traditional downtown environment for decades. With Main Street economics changing the retail landscape over the years, many family-operated shoe stores today are located in strip centers or enclosed malls.Voice of Family BusinessFamily businesses are the largest private employers in the country, accounting for 83.3 million jobs, or 59 percent of the country’s private workforce, and contribute $7.7 trillion in GDP annually to the economy, according to research.A key mission of Family Enterprise USA is to raise awareness among legislators of the importance of generationally-owned family businesses to the economy while also addressing unfair taxation, workplace development, and regulations that hurt family business success. The support from these three important associations for Family Enterprise USA, and our bipartisan mission to advocate for family businesses on Capitol Hill, helps educate our legislators on the size and strength of family businesses in all industries throughout America,” said Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA and the Policy and Taxation Group, both bipartisan advocates for family business. “Many members of these associations are family businesses, and many are big businesses employing hundreds of workers,” she said. “Our leaders, with the help of these associations, must understand how vital they are to our economy.”About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com About Specialty Tools & Fasteners Distributors AssociationFounded in 1976 by 18 industry leaders who sought to create an organization where manufacturers and distributors of construction/industrial products could interface. In the past 47 years, STAFDA has grown from the initial 18 founding members to 2,200+ member companies comprised of distributors, associate/manufacturers, publishing affiliates, and manufacturer representatives and agents.About American Bakers AssociationThe American Bakers Association (ABA) is the largest, most established, and diverse trade association for the commercial baking industry in the United States. ABA’s community includes more than 350 member companies representing over 1,200 commercial baking facilities and the extensive industry supply chain. Since 1897, ABA has served as the voice of the baking industry, offering compelling advocacy, insightful thought leadership, and comprehensive research on industry trends. ABA members also benefit from business services including premier networking events, impactful knowledge sharing, and effective workforce development programs and training resources.About National Shoe RetailersThe National Shoe Retailers Association (NSRA) is a non-profit organization representing independent shoe store owners throughout the United States and Canada. The association serves as the independent retailer’s resource and advocate, representing the independent shoe retailing community among manufacturers, suppliers, and the broader footwear industry. Today, the typical NSRA member owns two to four stores, employs seven full-time-equivalent employees per store and carries an inventory that tops $250,000+, with an average per-pair price of $135. Most members sell shoes for adults and children, as well as accessories and add-ons. Together, independent retailers make up approximately 20% of U.S. footwear retail sales, conducting more than $7.4 billion worth of business in a $74 billion per year industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.