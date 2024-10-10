Statement From Former Pfizer CEO Ian Read and Former Pfizer CFO Frank D’Amelio Regarding Starboard Value

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, LLC is issuing a statement on behalf of former Pfizer CEO Ian Read and former Pfizer CFO Frank D’Amelio: We have decided not to be involved in the efforts of Starboard Value regarding Pfizer. We are fully supportive of Pfizer Chairman & CEO Albert Bourla, senior management and the board, and we are confident that over time they will deliver shareholder value.



