DC DMV Redesigns Temporary Tags to Mitigate Fraud

Media Contact: Chiderah Monde, PIO; (202) 729-7098

Today, the DC Department of Motor Vehicles (DC DMV) released a newly designed temporary vehicle registration tag to mitigate vehicle registration fraud and replace the existing pre-printed cardboard stock tag. The DMV has upgraded its temporary tag offering to a modern paper tag with laser-printed alphanumeric digits generated by the DESTINY motor vehicle information system. The new tags will be available at all DC DMV service center locations beginning September 30.

The enhanced DMV temporary tag features weather resistant, fade proof and tear proof paper, with plate mounting holes set to vehicle industry standards. The new design also includes the DC flag in the upper left and right corner with a Washington, DC heading and the DMV logo in the lower right corner. The new temporary tag will also display a residential parking zone number for eligible District residents who hold residential parking permits.

DC DMV offers a 45-day temporary vehicle tag. A temporary registration window sticker will no longer be issued when receiving a temporary paper tag. Instead, residents will receive a temporary registration card to be carried in the vehicle for 45 days. Temporary tags displaying the old design will be valid until November 14, 2024.

As usual, vehicles have to pay all fees associated with the title transaction, including the temporary registration fee, excise tax, title fee and lien recordation fee (if applicable) when obtaining the temporary DC DMV registration. Individuals must also have their vehicles inspected before the vehicles can be fully registered.

More information about the process for obtaining temporary vehicle registrations and tags can be found on the DMV website here.

A sample of the new temporary tag design is available below.