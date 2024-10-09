CBO’s Recent Publications and Work in Progress as of September 30, 2024

To provide the Congress with a comprehensive review of its work, the Congressional Budget Office publishes quarterly reports that highlight the agency’s recent publications and summarize its work in progress. Over the past three months, CBO has produced a variety of budget and economic analyses, fulfilling the agency’s core mission of supporting the Congress during each stage of the legislative process. The agency’s work takes many forms, including technical assistance to committees and Members when they are crafting legislation, cost estimates of legislation, testimonies, reports, and other analytic products.

