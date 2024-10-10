Blue Evolution & Māori Iwi Join Forces to Scale Regenerative Seaweed Farming in Aotearoa New Zealand

Blue Evolution is a natural capital company dedicated to harnessing the power of seaweed to create sustainable solutions for a carbon-negative future. Rikirangi Gage, CEO of Te Rūnanga o te Whānau, and Beau Perry, CEO of Blue Evolution, formalize their partnership with a Hongi, which symbolizes shared trust and commitment. Blue Evolution and Apanui leadership visit an onshore sea lettuce research facility at Universidad Autonoma de Baja California in Ensenada, Mexico.

Landmark joint venture to cultivate 10,000 hectares of ocean, setting a new global benchmark for regenerative aquaculture and indigenous-led economic growth

This collaboration unites indigenous wisdom, shared values, modern innovation, clean energy, and the unique geography of Aotearoa New Zealand to set a new standard in seaweed aquaculture.” — Beau Perry, CEO of Blue Evolution

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark partnership that could transform the seaweed and climate industries, Blue Evolution Inc. , a leading innovator in regenerative blue biotechnology, and Te Huata of Te Whānau-ā-Apanui , a Māori iwi in Aotearoa New Zealand, have finalized a joint venture, Te Huata Blue. This strategic alliance aims to cultivate seaweed across an initial 5,000 hectares of ocean space, with plans for further expansion, leveraging advanced technology and deep indigenous knowledge to create a model for global environmental restoration, economic empowerment, and cultural preservation.Te Huata Blue represents a paradigm shift in how indigenous communities and global technology leaders can collaborate to tackle some of the world’s most pressing challenges. This endeavor is projected to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue, significantly boosting Aotearoa New Zealand’s seaweed sector and contributing to the country’s goal of reaching $3 billion in aquaculture exports by 2035.“We are honored by our partnership with Te Whānau-ā-Apanui,” said Beau Perry, CEO of Blue Evolution. “This collaboration unites all the right elements—indigenous wisdom, shared values, modern innovation, clean energy, and the unique geography of Aotearoa New Zealand—to set a new standard in seaweed aquaculture. Together, we aim to establish best practices that blend economic growth with cultural respect and environmental stewardship.”Partnership builds a future-forward seaweed economyBlue Evolution brings its proprietary biotechnology and seaweed cultivation platforms to this partnership, integrating them with Te Whānau-ā-Apanui’s generations of traditional environmental stewardship. The venture will produce carbon-negative feedstocks for a range of high-value products, including biostimulants, nutraceuticals, pigments, and critical minerals, tailored to international markets. This collaboration will also see the development of pilot infrastructure for both onshore and offshore seaweed farming, cultivating a diverse array of green, red, and brown seaweed species, such as Ulva, Ecklonia, Pyropia, Gigartina, and Lessonia.Central to the initiative is a robust research and development program focused on seaweed species identification and characterization. This scientific rigor will help optimize seaweed strains for specific applications and ensure the long-term sustainability and resilience of the operation.This joint venture is a testament to the power of combining indigenous knowledge with modern technology to create future rooted in natural capital. Te Huata Blue is projected to generate significant social, environmental, and economic benefits, including the creation of a new agriculture economy within the next decade and the establishment of a sustainable pipeline of seaweed-based products for markets in the USA and Asia.“This partnership transcends economic growth for the region; it’s about securing a future for our mokopuna (grandchildren) and ensuring the well-being of our communities and natural environment for generations to come,” said Rikirangi Gage, CEO of Te Rūnanga o te Whānau and Te Huata trustee. “By integrating our traditional knowledge with Blue Evolution’s innovative technologies, we are paving the way for a new era of prosperity that respects and protects our whenua (land) and moana (sea).”The strategic alignment with Te Whānau-ā-Apanui places Blue Evolution at the forefront of global seaweed innovation. This partnership, supported by world-class research institutions like the University of Waikato, Cawthron Institute, and Ferrier Institute, will position New Zealand as a global leader in sustainable seaweed production and associated industries.About Te Whānau-ā-Apanui IwiTe Whānau-ā-Apanui is a Māori iwi located in the Eastern Bay of Plenty region of Aotearoa New Zealand. Known for their deep spiritual connection to the land and sea, they are dedicated to the sustainable management of their natural resources for the benefit of future generations.About Te Huata BlueTe Huata Blue is a groundbreaking joint venture between Blue Evolution Inc. and Te Huata of Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, a Māori iwi in New Zealand. The venture aims to cultivate seaweed sustainably across vast tracts of ocean, creating a model for environmental regeneration, economic empowerment, and cultural preservation. By combining indigenous knowledge with cutting-edge technology, Te Huata Blue is poised to drive a global seaweed revolution and create a more sustainable future for all.About Blue Evolution Inc.Blue Evolution is a natural capital company dedicated to harnessing the power of seaweed to create sustainable solutions for a carbon-negative future. Through innovation and strategic partnerships, Blue Evolution is committed to environmental regeneration and economic empowerment on a global scale. To learn more, visit blueevolution.com Media contact:Tim Cox | ZingPRtim@zingpr.com

