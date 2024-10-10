New Training Course Launches to Empower Policy Communicators in the Age of AI

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Cast From Clay is excited to announce the launch of a ground-breaking training course ' Generative AI For Policy Communicators '.The course is tailored specifically for communicators and aims to equip professionals with the skills needed to harness generative AI effectively, preparing them for a future where AI will increasingly shape communication strategies and audience engagement.Authored and delivered by Nick Scott , former head of digital at Médecins Sans Frontières and UNISON, and co-founder of WonkComms, the course addresses the unique challenges that policy organisations face in adapting to this transformative technology.In a recent interview, Scott emphasised the growing complexity of influencing policymakers in an era where AI acts as an intermediary in communication.He explains that understanding how influence happens has always been a challenge, but AI adds a new layer of complexity. Policy communicators must learn to navigate a landscape where AI personalises and synthesises communications before they reach decision-makers.The course focuses on practical strategies for using generative AI to enhance communication efforts, including insights on workflow optimisation and ethical considerations. Participants will learn how to achieve better results by effectively utilising AI tools, moving beyond initial misconceptions about their capabilities.Many organisations have not yet considered the day-to-day implications of AI. This course aims to change that by providing a framework for experimentation and adaptation. Leaders within organisations especially need to engage with these tools to understand their potential impact on roles and workflows.The course is designed to be accessible to all levels of expertise, focusing on the practical application of generative AI rather than technical specifics. Participants will explore real-world case studies and engage in discussions about how to maintain ethical standards while leveraging AI in their communication strategies.For more information about the course and to sign up for the first cohort, please visit https://castfromclay.co.uk/course/generative-ai/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.